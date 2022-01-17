Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - January 17th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will host the Utah Jazz in a marquee 2021-22 NBA regular-season game at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday.

The Jazz are coming off a 125-102 win over the Denver Nuggets, which ended their four-game skid. They will be eager to continue their winning ways against the struggling Lakers.

Meanwhile, the Lakers also faced the Nuggets in their previous outing. LeBron James and co. produced one of their worst performances of the campaign, losing 96-133.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, January 17; 10:30 PM ET (Tuesday, January 18; 9:00 AM IST).

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz returned to winning ways against the Nuggets in style, in their previous outing. Rudy Gobert's return from a five-game absence proved to be the difference for Quin Snyder's side, following four straight losses.

Gobert finished with 18 points, 19 rebounds and two blocks, shooting seven of seven from the field. His presence in the paint at either end of the floor helped the Jazz showcase their prowess when they have a healthy roster.

The Utah Jazz were very disciplined with their performance on the night. They converted 52% of their shots from the floor, made 15 3-pointers, recorded 26 team assists, and committed only nine turnovers.

The Jazz will fancy their chances against the struggling Lakers, who are without Anthony Davis. However, Utah will have to play with good intensity against a Lakers team looking for a strong comeback performance.

Key Player - Rudy Gobert

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz

Rudy Gobert was a key player for the Utah Jazz in their previous game, and that could be the case against the LA Lakers too.

Frank Vogel's side have struggled in defense this campaign. Their interior defense, in particular, has been underwhelming. With Anthony Davis sidelined, things have only exacerbated at that end. So Gobert's scoring in the paint and rebounding prowess could help Utah beat the Lakers.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Donovan Mitchell; G - Mike Conley; F - Bojan Bogdanovic; F - Royce O'Neale; C - Rudy Gobert.

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers are in a tough spot halfway through the current season. At 21-22 on the season, they need to find a way to turn things around quickly if they don't want to play the play-in tournament in consecutive seasons.

The Lakers are arguably coming off one of their worst outings of the year against the Nuggets. They lacked intensity and effort, especially in defense, a recurring theme this campaign. LA allowed Denver get good looks in offense, with Nikola Jokic and co. burying 23 3-point field goals on the night.

The Lakers were outscored on fastbreak points 23-9. Against one of the most lethal offensive units, the Utah Jazz, Vogel's team will have to bring their A-game to return to winning ways.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook's underwhelming start to his LA Lakers stint has played a role in the team's struggles this season. Westbrook was expected to take the pressure off LeBron James, when he's off the floor. However, Westbrook looks far from the All-Star-caliber player he is known to be, which has also increased the burden on James.

With Davis sidelined, the Lakers may take a while to improve in defense, but they could be a capable offensive unit in his absence. A season-high outing from Westbrook could be more than a handful against the Utah Jazz. He showed glimpses of his potential earlier this season, and will hope to do that against the Jazz.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook; G - Avery Bradley; F - Malik Monk; F - LeBron James; C - Dwight Howard.

Jazz vs Lakers Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz are the overwhelming favorites to beat the LA Lakers. They have a more settled and healthy starting unit, which could be the difference against the struggling Lakers. However, if Vogel's men can play to their potential, they could upset the form book and beat Utah.

Where to watch Jazz vs Lakers?

NBA TV will cover the game between the Utah Jazz and the LA Lakers nationally. AT&T Sports - Rocky Mountain and Spectrum Sportsnet will provide local coverage. Fans can also watch the match online via NBA League Pass.

