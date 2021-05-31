Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 31st, 2021 | Game 4, 2021 NBA Playoffs 

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to avoid losing their second straight homecourt game when they host the Utah Jazz at FedExForum on Monday night. The Jazz won Game 3 of this first-round series 121-111 on Saturday to take a 2-1 lead.

The Utah Jazz's backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley were the main architects of the win, producing a combined 57 points and 13 assists.

Six players ended the night with double-digit scores, including all starters. Quin Snyder's men were once again lethal from the three-point line, shooting 19-of-43 of their attempts from deep.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies were also carried by their backcourt duo comprising Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks. Morant scored 28, while Brooks had 27 points on the night, but Memphis ran out of steam down the stretch and eventually lost the tie.

The team struggled from long range, shooting just 31.7% from deep.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Utah Jazz have reported no injuries for the game.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Sean McDermott is the only player ruled out by the Memphis Grizzlies. He is currently dealing with a foot injury.

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies - Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

With the Utah Jazz at full strength for this game, it's unlikely they will make any changes to their starting five and rotations.

Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley will start as guards, while Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale and Rudy Gobert will complete the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles will continue to play the most minutes off the Utah Jazz bench.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies, too, are expected to play with the same starting lineup and rotations they have deployed in the first three games of this series.

Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks will start in the backcourt, while Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas will form the frontcourt trio.

Meanwhile, from the reserves, Grayson Allen is expected to play the most minutes, followed by Desmond Banes and De'Anthony Melton.

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies - Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley l Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell l Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic l Power Forward - Royce O'Neale l Center - Rudy Gobert.

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Dillon Brooks l Small Forward - Kyle Anderson l Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. l Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

