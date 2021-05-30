Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Match Preview - May 31st, 2021 | Game 4, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Utah Jazz take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the fourth game of their first-round series in the 2021 NBA playoffs at the FedEx Forum on Monday.
With Donovan Mitchell back, the Utah Jazz offense flowed smoothly as they outscored the Grizzlies with ease to go up 2-1. The game was tied in the fourth quarter with 4:04 left, but a late run by the Jazz ended any chance of a Grizzlies comeback.
Match Details
Fixture - Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies | Game 4, 2021 NBA Playoffs.
Date & Time - Monday, May 31st, 2021; 9:30 PM ET (July 1st, 7:00 AM IST).
Venue - FedExForum, Memphis, TN.
Memphis Grizzlies Preview
The Memphis Grizzlies are realising the true potential of a healthy Utah Jazz team. The Grizzlies have been unable to get stops at the defensive end due to the Jazz's constant ball movement and spacing. Moreover, their inability to make threes has also hurt them. The Jazz made 19 threes in Game 3, doing so on 44% shooting, whereas the Grizzlies made 13 with 31% efficiency.
Dillon Brooks has continued his brilliance at both ends of the floor. He ended the game with 27 points on 11-24 shooting and also bagged two steals. Meanwhile, Grayson Allen got 30 minutes of playing time off the bench and was the only one who cashed in on shots from downtown. He went 5-8 from beyond the arc, contributing 17 points in total.
The Memphis Grizzlies maintained their offensive rebounding prowess with a total of 16 offensive boards, but that was not enough on the night.
Key Player - Ja Morant
Sophomore phenom Ja Morant produced a superb performance in Game 3. He was the only player who played 40 minutes, ending the game with 28 points, seven assists and three rebounds.
Morant also dropped a remarkable 47 points in Game 2 on 15-26 shooting to become the fourth-youngest player in playoff history to register a 40-point outing. He is attacking defenders with strength and finishing with aplomb in the paint.
Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup
Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Dillon Brooks l Small Forward - Kyle Anderson l Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. l Center - Jonas Valanciunas.
Utah Jazz Preview
Back to a healthy roster after nearly a month, the Utah Jazz have returned to winning ways. They scored 141 points in Game 2, which was a franchise playoff high. Donovan Mitchell's presence has opened the floor to a much more fluid offense as defenders have struggled to contain him. The Jazz's spacing and ball movement around the perimeter has led to open shots as well.
Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert did what he is best at, dropping 15 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks in Game 3. Mike Coney rained down threes on the Grizzlies, going 7-10 from beyond the arc. Royce O'Neale maintained his defensive prowess while dropping four threes. As many as six players scored in double figures, with Mitchell and Conley combining for 56 points.
Key Player - Donovan Mitchell
The main star for the Utah Jazz, Donovan Mitchell, has had numerous contributions to his team's victories.
He is a constant threat in offense, and even if the play isn't designed to get him a shot, an opposition defender is always attached to him, which leads to open driving lanes. Mitchell dropped 25 points on his return and bagged 29 in Game 3.
Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup
Point Guard - Mike Conley l Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell l Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic l Power Forward - Royce O'Neale l Center - Rudy Gobert.
Jazz vs Grizzlies Match Prediction
The Utah Jazz are the favorites to win this game. The Memphis Grizzlies simply do not seem to have enough firepower to match the Jazz's high-volume three-point shooting.
The Jazz also have top-notch defense, which could make it a tough night for the Grizzlies. In fact, the Memphis Grizzlies are outscoring the Jazz in the paint, but they are only trading threes for twos.
Where to watch the Jazz vs Grizzlies Game 4?
Game 4 of the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs between the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies will be televised nationally on TNT and locally on AT&T Sportsnet - Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports Southeast - Memphis (SE-MEM). The game can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.