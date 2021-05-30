Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Match Preview - May 31st, 2021 | Game 4, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Utah Jazz take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the fourth game of their first-round series in the 2021 NBA playoffs at the FedEx Forum on Monday.

With Donovan Mitchell back, the Utah Jazz offense flowed smoothly as they outscored the Grizzlies with ease to go up 2-1. The game was tied in the fourth quarter with 4:04 left, but a late run by the Jazz ended any chance of a Grizzlies comeback.

The Jazz hold off the Grizzlies and take a 2-1 series lead 🎵



Spida: 29 Pts

Conley: 27 Pts



Finished on a 14-2 run to ice Game 3 pic.twitter.com/hcJMwtNKNo — ESPN (@espn) May 30, 2021

Match Details

Fixture - Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies | Game 4, 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Monday, May 31st, 2021; 9:30 PM ET (July 1st, 7:00 AM IST).

Venue - FedExForum, Memphis, TN.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz - Game Two

The Memphis Grizzlies are realising the true potential of a healthy Utah Jazz team. The Grizzlies have been unable to get stops at the defensive end due to the Jazz's constant ball movement and spacing. Moreover, their inability to make threes has also hurt them. The Jazz made 19 threes in Game 3, doing so on 44% shooting, whereas the Grizzlies made 13 with 31% efficiency.

Dillon Brooks has continued his brilliance at both ends of the floor. He ended the game with 27 points on 11-24 shooting and also bagged two steals. Meanwhile, Grayson Allen got 30 minutes of playing time off the bench and was the only one who cashed in on shots from downtown. He went 5-8 from beyond the arc, contributing 17 points in total.

The Memphis Grizzlies maintained their offensive rebounding prowess with a total of 16 offensive boards, but that was not enough on the night.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Sophomore phenom Ja Morant produced a superb performance in Game 3. He was the only player who played 40 minutes, ending the game with 28 points, seven assists and three rebounds.

Morant also dropped a remarkable 47 points in Game 2 on 15-26 shooting to become the fourth-youngest player in playoff history to register a 40-point outing. He is attacking defenders with strength and finishing with aplomb in the paint.

Ja Morant since being name-dropped by J. Cole:



16 PTS | 9 AST

20 PTS | 6 AST

35 PTS | 6 AST | 5 3PT | 4 STL

26 PTS | 4 AST

47 PTS | 7 AST



He’s on his Grizzly. pic.twitter.com/U5b8I1jdbL — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 27, 2021

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Dillon Brooks l Small Forward - Kyle Anderson l Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. l Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

Utah Jazz Preview

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz - Game Two

Back to a healthy roster after nearly a month, the Utah Jazz have returned to winning ways. They scored 141 points in Game 2, which was a franchise playoff high. Donovan Mitchell's presence has opened the floor to a much more fluid offense as defenders have struggled to contain him. The Jazz's spacing and ball movement around the perimeter has led to open shots as well.

People keep trying Rudy Gobert at the rim, and they keep losing. — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) May 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert did what he is best at, dropping 15 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks in Game 3. Mike Coney rained down threes on the Grizzlies, going 7-10 from beyond the arc. Royce O'Neale maintained his defensive prowess while dropping four threes. As many as six players scored in double figures, with Mitchell and Conley combining for 56 points.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz

The main star for the Utah Jazz, Donovan Mitchell, has had numerous contributions to his team's victories.

He is a constant threat in offense, and even if the play isn't designed to get him a shot, an opposition defender is always attached to him, which leads to open driving lanes. Mitchell dropped 25 points on his return and bagged 29 in Game 3.

After scoring 20 points in the 2nd half tonight, Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.3 PPG through 25 career playoff games.



Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant and LeBron James are the only active players who averaged more PPG in their first 25 playoff games. pic.twitter.com/Lwix0XW6cl — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 30, 2021

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Mike Conley l Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell l Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic l Power Forward - Royce O'Neale l Center - Rudy Gobert.

Jazz vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz are the favorites to win this game. The Memphis Grizzlies simply do not seem to have enough firepower to match the Jazz's high-volume three-point shooting.

The Jazz also have top-notch defense, which could make it a tough night for the Grizzlies. In fact, the Memphis Grizzlies are outscoring the Jazz in the paint, but they are only trading threes for twos.

Where to watch the Jazz vs Grizzlies Game 4?

Game 4 of the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs between the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies will be televised nationally on TNT and locally on AT&T Sportsnet - Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports Southeast - Memphis (SE-MEM). The game can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.