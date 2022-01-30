Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 30th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Two teams with postseason aspirations from the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz and the Minnesota Timberwolves, are gearing up to take on one another in this highly exciting clash on Sunday at the Target Center.

The Jazz head into the game on a bit of a cold streak as they have lost four games on the bounce and have won only two games from their last 10 outings in the league. They currently sit fourth in the highly competitive Western Conference with a record that reads 30 wins and 20 losses as they are four games behind third seed the Memphis Grizzlies. The Jazz are hoping to get back to winning ways against the Timberwolves, even without their star big man Rudy Gobert.

Meanwhile, Minnesota is currently ranked eighth in the Western Conference as they hold a record of 24-25. They head into this matchup on a two-game losing streak and have won five of their last 10 games in the league. Inconsistency has been at the root of all the problems facing the Timberwolves. They will need to address that quickly if they want to make the postseason and make some serious noise in the West.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Donovan Mitchell is questionable for this game

The big news for the Jazz is that they will in all likelihood be without the services of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert for this game. As the former is suffering from a concussion while the latter is out with a calf strain. Other than that, the Jazz have all their players available to them.

Players Status Reason Rudy Gobert Out Calf Donovan Mitchell Questionable Concussion

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Timberwolves rising superstar Anthony Edwards

The Minnesota-based franchise will be without the exploits of Patrick Beverley due to an ankle injury, while D'Angelo Russell and Josh Okogie are being monitored on a day-to-day basis due to left shin contusion and right quadricep contusion respectively.

Players Status Reason Patrick Beverley Out Ankle D'Angelo Russell Questionable Shin Josh Okogie Questionable Quadriceps

Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

Joe Ingles and Mike Conley are expected to man the backcourt for the Jazz while the frontcourt will be taken care of by Bojan Bogdonavic and Royce O'Neale. Hassan Whiteside will play in the center position for the Jazz.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves will see Jaylen Nowell and D'Angelo Russell man the backcourt if Patrick Beverley misses out. While the forwards in this lineup will be Anthony Edwards and Jared Vanderbilt. Karl-Anthony Towns will start as the center.

Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

Point Guard: Mike Conley; Shooting Guard: Joe Ingles; Small Forward: Bojan Bogdonovic; Power Forward: Royce O'Neal; Center: Hassan Whiteside

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard: Jaylen Nowell; Shooting Guard: D'Angelo Russell; Small Forward: Anthony Edwards; Power Forward: Jarred Vanderbilt; Center: Karl-Anthony Towns.

