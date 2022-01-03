Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

With championship aspirations, the Utah Jazz travel to New Orleans to take on the New Orleans Pelicans, who find themselves near the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

The Utah Jazz are approaching this game with a 26-10 record and can see the summit of the Western Conference as they are less than three games behind the leaders Golden State Warriors. They have won seven of their last 10 games and have picked up 12 victories from 15 games on the road thanks to the exploits of superstars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. However, they are embarking on a five-game road trip and will be hopeful of starting it off with a win at New Orleans.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans have had a season to forget thus far as they sit 14th in the Western Conference standings with a 13-23 record but are only three games behind ninth seed Minnesota Timberwolves. With postseason ambitions, the Pelicans will need to get their performances together and go on a run if they want to make the playoffs. They have won six of their last 10 games and are 7-9 at home.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert

The Utah Jazz are coming into this game against the New Orleans Pelicans with almost a clean bill of health. Eric Paschall is questionable for the game, citing personal reasons, while big man Hassan Whiteside is being monitored on a day-to-day basis due to a concussion.

Players Status Reason Eric Paschall Out Personal Hassan Whiteside Questionable Concussion Udoka Azubuike Out Ankle

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram

The big news for the New Orleans Pelicans is that Brandon Ingram has been listed as questionable for the game against the Utah Jazz due to left achilles soreness. Starting center Jonas Valanciunas is out for the game due to health and safety protocols and joining him in isolation is Tomas Satoransky.

Players Status Reason Brandon Ingram Questionable Achilles Jonas Valanciunas Out Covid-19 Tomas Satoransky Out Covid-19 Zion Williamson Out Foot Kira Lewis Jr. Out Knee

Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will see their backcourt being manned by Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley. The forwards for Utah will be Bojan Bogdonavic and Royce O'Neale, while the big man in the lineup will be Rudy Gobert.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans will have their backcourt being manned by Devonte' Graham and Brandon Ingram. Josh Hart and Herbert Jones will be the forwards and the center will be occupied by Willy Hernangomez.

Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

Point Guard: Mike Conley; Shooting Guard: Donovan Mitchell; Small Forward: Bojan Bogdonovic; Power Forward: Royce O'Neal; Center: Rudy Gobert

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard: Devonte' Graham; Shooting Guard: Brandon Ingram; Small Forward: Josh Hart; Power Forward: Herbert Jones; Center: Willy Hernangomez

