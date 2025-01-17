Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 17, 2025

The Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans start a two-game mini-series on Friday. Utah, which will also begin a brutal four-game road trip, hopes to bounce back after a 117-112 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. For the Jazz to win, they must survive the absence of injured stars Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, John Collins and Walker Kessler.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans will try to improve a modest two-game winning run when they host the Jazz. New Orleans will not have Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones but remain the favorite to win. Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III will lead the team. Dejounte Murray, on the injury report as probable, is expected to play.

Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Smoothie King Center in New Orleans will host the Jazz-Pelicans game. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Jazz (+475) vs. Pelicans (-650)

Odds: Jazz (+11.5) vs. Pelicans (-11.5)

Total (O/U): Jazz (o230.5 -110) vs. Pelicans (u230.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans preview

The Utah Jazz have the second-worst defensive rating in the NBA, which is the main reason they have won just 10 games so far. Will Hardy’s order of business is straightforward for his team to have a chance of beating the Pelicans. They have to have more energy and show better execution on the defensive end.

Minus key players who have carried the offense, it is even more important for Utah to step up defensively.

Injuries continue to hamper the New Orleans Pelicans, but they have won three of their last four games, including back-to-back wins. New Orleans has found its groove with the return of Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy’s emergence. After winning one game in December, they are 5-4 in January.

The Pelicans can continue hunting for mismatches against the Jazz. Zanos, Murphy, CJ McCollum and Dejounte Murray can take advantage of their opponents’ lethargic defense to get another W.

Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans predicted starting lineups

Jazz

PG: Keyonte George | SG: Collin Sexton | SF: Micah Potter | PF: Cody Williams | C: Drew Eubanks

Pelicans

PG: Dejounte Murray | SG: CJ McCollum | SF: Trey Murphy III | PF: Zion Williamson | C: Yves Missi

Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans betting tips

Trey Murphy is averaging 26.5 points per game in January. Against the undermanned Jazz, who has one of the worst defenses in the NBA, the sweet-shooting forward likely tops his 20.5 (O/U) points prop.

Meanwhile, Zion Williamson gets a 24.0 (O/U) points prop on Friday. Zanos hasn’t scored over 22 points since returning from a hamstring injury. The Pelicans have also limited his minutes, which might stop him from topping his player props.

Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction

The Utah Jazz offense will not have its usual contributors. Without Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Jordan Clarkson, the Jazz don’t have the firepower to contend against the New Orleans Pelicans. Zion Williamson and Co. likely take advantage of their opponents’ porous defense and undermanned roster to win the game and beat the -11.5 spread.

