Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans: Twitter reacts as Donovan Mitchell shrugs off rough start to see off Zion and the Pelicans in NBA restart

It has been 141 days since the last competitive NBA basketball game was played on 11th March. The season was at risk of being stranded halfway through with the advent of the COVID-19 threat, but the NBA have done a tremendous job of ensuring a restart.

22 teams have been accommodated inside a veritable 'bubble' at Disney World, Orlando. With the possibility of a play-in tournament for the last playoff spot in both Conferences, things are much more interesting in this season restart than the usual dreary end to the regular season.

The Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans game started with everyone associated with both teams present at the arena kneeling to the national anthem.

Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans: Twitter reactions

Less than a minute into the return of the #NBA and Donald Trump already turned off the Pelicans vs Jazz game since all the players and staff were kneeling pic.twitter.com/293VwDsY3f — Good Guy Cook (@goodguycook) July 30, 2020

NBA IS OFFICIALLY BACK



Pelicans vs. Jazz next on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/GgXvmdejSV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 30, 2020

The Utah Jazz trailed the New Orleans Pelicans for most parts of the game. From 23-21 with around a minute left in the first quarter, they did not regain the lead till late in the 4th quarter at 98-97. This was due to a cold streak from the perimeter - the Jazz only made 8 of their 34 3-point attempts throughout the game.

Jordan Clarkson has 23 points off the bench for the Jazz so far tonight vs the Pelicans.



It is Clarkson's 18th 20-pt game off the bench this season; 4th-most in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/LHo928IbfH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 31, 2020

It was surprise performer off the bench Jordan Clarkson - a mid-season acquisition from the Cavs - who kept them in the game. Clarkson seemed able to get to the rim at will, and his driving game yielded tons of open shots for other shooters in the team as well.

Advertisement

The Pels just got sauced on by Jordan Clarkson and they are supposed to beat the Lakers in the first round lol — Logan Rex (@Loganrex2022) July 31, 2020

Clarkson's new hairdo received as much attention as his gameplay too.

Jordan Clarkson really got these braids lol pic.twitter.com/uYuZLtdprP — ed JAMAR thomas (@TheEdShow_) July 31, 2020

Jordan Clarkson in the bubble. pic.twitter.com/YqTmjdf2n3 — Jesus was a bag man (@TylerGSchuster) July 31, 2020

ALSO READ: Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans Predictions and Match Preview - 30th July 2020

Utah Jazz v Phoenix Suns

Zion Williamson played only 15 minutes in his comeback game, going for 13 points on 8 shots. The rookie, however, was found wanting on defense - his +/- of -16 reveals as much.

BEHIND THE BACK 😧@Zionwilliamson out here looking like a point guard on the feed to @ZO2_ pic.twitter.com/a8qkpNoD0k — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 31, 2020

Mike Conley, who had a subpar season for the most part until recovering his mojo somewhat in the last month before the shutdown, was mightily impressive in his showing today. 20 points and 4 assists on 7-of-16 shooting mark a nice comeback for the former Grizzlies guard.

Mike Conley gets inside and flips it up off the glass!@utahjazz 89@PelicansNBA 96#WholeNewGame on TNT pic.twitter.com/iOTgUQARlJ — NBA (@NBA) July 31, 2020

They called this a foul. Mike Conley best play of the game. pic.twitter.com/ynusVZHrdB — Mich Miraz (@MirazNBA) July 31, 2020

The Pelicans had Brandon Ingram, JJ Redick and Jrue Holiday each going for 20 or more points in the game. They gained control midway through the game based largely on the performances of this trio. Redick, especially, off the bench, provided them with a much-needed scoring thrust from the perimeter.

But the rest of the team lacked application and by the end of the game, the New Orleans Pelicans had only attempted 31 3-pointers - down from their season average.

Overall, the Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans matchup was a great contest to watch in terms of a comeback game. It never spiraled too far out of reach for the Jazz, who held their nerve down the stretch.

Gobert sinking 2 free throws to win the first bubble game is poetic justice #NBAisBACK #JazzVsPelicans pic.twitter.com/4iXpFhtMDr — Soren (@soren_flyin) July 31, 2020

Rudy Gobert leaving the locker room tonight pic.twitter.com/p5cPOYukk7 — #StandupComedy (@_CamGranger) July 31, 2020

rudy gobert seeing everyone hate on him for 4 months straight: pic.twitter.com/ILahvkuNgu — jax 💈 (@jaxhighlights) July 31, 2020

ALSO READ: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - 1st August 2020