Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 20th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz and New York Knicks will lock horns with each other at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

The Jazz will be looking to extend their winning streak to three games. They enter this match on the back of an emphatic 121-92 win over the LA Clippers and will have momentum on their side. Jared Butler was the surprising star of the match as he scored a team-high 21 points for the Jazz, coming off the bench.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are also on a two-game winning streak. They beat the Washington Wizards 100-97 in their previous outing. RJ Barrett and Julius Randle scored 18 points apiece, while four others secured double-digit scoring performances.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Jazz will be without Bojan Bogdanovic, Udoka Azubuike, Mike Conley and Danuel House Jr. Hassan Whiteside and Trent Forrest have been listed as questionable for this match.

Player Name Status Reason Bojan Bogdanovic Out Calf strain Mike Conley Out Knee injury maintenance Danuel House Jr. Out Bone bruise; knee Udoka Azubuike Out Ankle sprain Hassan Whiteside Questionable Non-Covid illness Trent Forrest Questionable Wrist sprain

New York Knicks Injury Report

The Knicks will be without Kemba Walker, Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel and Cam Reddish.

Player Name Status Reason Kemba Walker Out Not with team Derrick Rose Out Ankle surgery Cam Reddish Out Shoulder injury Nerlens Noel Out Foot injury

Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks: Bettings Odds & Spreads - March 20th, 2022

Teams Record Money line Total points (Over and Under) Point spread Utah Jazz 44-26 -200 Over 221.5 (-110) +5 (-110) New York Knicks 30-40 +165 Under 221.5 (-110) -5 (-110)

The Jazz enter this game as the favorites. Utah has been a better team throughout the season compared to the Knicks, so despite their homecourt advantage, New York is likelier to lose this tie.

Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks: Betting Tips

Utah Jazz Betting Tips

Utah's totals have gone UNDER in three of their last five games. The Jazz are 18-18 against the spread on the road. Donovan Mitchell has scored at least 25 points in his last three games in a row.

New York Knicks Betting Tips

The Knicks have a 17-19 over/under record at home. New York is 22-13-1 against the spread at home. Julius Randle is averaging a double-double across his last five games.

Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

The Jazz will likely start Donovan Mitchell and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the backcourt. Rudy Gobert, Royce O'Neale and Juancho Hernangomez will complete the rest of the lineup.

Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gay and Jared Butler will likely play the most minutes coming off the bench.

New York Knicks

The Knicks are likely to deploy the same starting lineup from their last game. Alec Burks and Evan Fournier started as the guards, while RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson completed the rest of the lineup.

Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes and Obi Toppin will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

The Knicks have a 15-19 record at home. Utah is 18-15 on the road. Utah is 5-3 in their last eight games.

Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s

Jazz

Point Guard: Donovan Mitchell | Shooting Guard: Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Small Forward: Royce O'Neale | Power Forward: Juancho Hernangomez | Center: Rudy Gobert.

Knicks

Point Guard: Alec Burks | Shooting Guard: Evan Fournier | Small Forward: RJ Barrett | Power Forward: Julius Randle | Center: Mitchell Robinson.

