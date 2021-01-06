Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - January 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Coming in with an identical record of four wins and three losses, the Utah Jazz will clash with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in the 2020-21 NBA season on Wednesday night.

The Jazz will continue their seven-game road trip as they face off against a resilient New York Knicks team. While the Jazz have played well in stretches, their lack of consistency was on display in their previous outing against the Brooklyn Nets.

They will hope to bounce back from the blowout loss with a win, improving their record to 5-3 which could tie them for the third-best record in the West.

On the other hand, the New York Knicks have surprised everyone with their stellar performance to open their NBA campaign.

Under their new coach, Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have defeated perennial playoff teams in the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers thus far. With the home-court advantage on their side, the Knicks will hope to add another win to their season record.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 6th, 2021 7:30 PM ET. (Thursday 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz will enter this contest on the back of a blowout 130-96 loss to a short-handed Brooklyn Nets team. The Jazz are averaging 112 points on 46.1% shooting so far this season and will need to rediscover their touch on the offensive end in this matchup.

Main man Donovan Mitchell is playing well, averaging 20 points and five assists in 33 minutes. On the defensive end, Rudy Gobert continues to dominate with averages of 13 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in seven games.

Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points in a loss tonight vs the Nets. He recorded his 45th career 30-point game, passing Karl Malone (44) for the most by a Jazz player before turning 25. pic.twitter.com/aEmfhD4rlJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 6, 2021

The Jazz were spanked by the Nets in one of their worst losses in recent seasons. They will need to be consistent in their performance if they are to be considered as serious contenders in the West.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Denver Nuggets v Utah Jazz - Game Six

Donovan Mitchell was the star performer in the Utah Jazz's loss to the Nets with 31 points in 30 minutes. Mitchell is a terrific offensive scorer who uses his athleticism to make highlight finishes at the rim. Look out for him to continue in the same vein in this matchup as well.

Mitchell will be hungry to come back after their big loss and get a win on the road in the world's most famous arena, a place where players usually perform their best.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G Mike Conley, G Donovan Mitchell, F Bogdan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert

New York Knicks Preview

For the New York Knicks, it has been a surprisingly good start to the season as they look to stay hot by continuing their two-game winning streak.

The Knicks overcame a 15 point deficit in the third quarter to defeat the Atlanta Hawks 113-108 on Monday night. As a result, they have moved over .500 in the season.

The red hot New York Knicks are being led by their power forward, Julius Randle, in most categories this season. He is averaging 22.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 7.4 assists in seven games thus far.

As it stands, the New York Knicks have six players scoring in double digits. If they continue to play with a team-first mentality, they could do the unthinkable and clinch a playoff berth.

The Knicks beat the Hawks and move to 4-3 on the year 👀



Julius Randle:

💪 28 PTS

💪 17 REB

💪 9 AST



New York has won four out of their last five. pic.twitter.com/zvJIuARiSl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 5, 2021

The injury list for the Knicks is concerning though and could have an impact on the outcome. Obi Toppin (calf) and Frank Ntilikina (knee) will be sitting this one out. Omari Spellman and Dennis Smith Jr. could return to the floor.

Alec Burks (ankle) is questionable while Kevin Knox II and Nerlens Noel are on a day-to-day basis.

Key Player - Julius Randle

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

Julius Randle has proven to be the difference-maker for the New York Knicks this season. He went for 29 points in their win against the Milwaukee Bucks (130-110) and followed it up with another excellent performance against the Hawks (113-108).

Randle dropped 28 points to go with seventeen rebounds and nine assists against Atlanta. To top it off, he is shooting lights out 50.9% from the field.

Julius Randle is playing inspired basketball, and if he is feeling it again on Wednesday, the Utah Jazz could be in for a long night.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G Elfrid Payton G RJ Barrett F Reggie Bullock F Julius Randle C Mitchell Robinson

Jazz vs Knicks Match Prediction

Utah Jazz will be determined to avoid losing their second game in a row. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert will do their best to one-up the New York Knicks on their own turf, a task easier said than done.

It has been a long time since a Knicks team showed real potential, and now with Tom Thibodeau at the helm, they could have one of their better seasons. Their recent form makes the New York Knicks favorites to win this matchup.

Where to watch Jazz vs Knicks?

Local coverage of the game will be available on MSG Network and AT&T SportsNet RM. The game can also be live-streamed via the NBA League Pass.