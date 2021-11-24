Utah Jazz vs OKC Thunder: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The OKC Thunder will host the Utah Jazz for the second time in the 2021-22 NBA season, on Wednesday. The Jazz steamrolled Oklahoma in their first meeting, winning the game by a whopping 21 points.

Currently, Utah are third in the Western Conference, and have an 11-6 record on the season. Their recent loss against the Memphis Grizzlies was one of the most exhilarating games this season. Both teams showed high-level offense before a three by Jaren Jackson Jr. with only five seconds remaining ensured the Jazz's loss.

However, the OKC Thunder lack the same kind of downtown firepower that troubled the Jazz on Monday. Apart from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort and Mike Muscala, none of the Oklahoma players present a substantial shooting threat to the Rudy Gobert-led defense.

In contrast, the Utah Jazz are an absolute beast from beyond the arc. As a team, they are averaging 14.4 three-pointers per game while allowing their opponents only 10.2 triples. The OKC Thunder are generally a more drive-driven team. So they could have a tough time against one of the best paint defenders in the Jazz team.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

To exacerbate matters for the Thunder, the Jazz have no injured players in their roster. So it seems highly likely Quin Snyder might be unleashing the full might of his best lineup and rotations on Wednesday.

Rudy Gay, who missed 14 consecutive games, is back on the court. He has played three games since his return, and has averaged two three-pointers and 4.7 rebounds per game.

OKC Thunder Injury Report

OKC will host the outstanding Utah Jazz without their top scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Alexander, who is averaging 20.4 points per game.

He has been listed as out for Wednesday's match due to a sprained right ankle. He missed the game against the Atlanta Hawks as well, but might recover before the Washington Wizards game on Friday.

Player Name Status Reason Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Out Sprained right ankle

Utah Jazz vs OKC Thunder: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

Utah will likely start Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley in the backcourt. Mitchell and Conley are the top two three-point shooters in the team. Together, they land 5.7 threes per night. Furthermore, Mitchell is also the top scorer in his team, and could be a key player against the Thunder.

The Jazz frontcourt could feature Rudy Gobert, the ultimate rejection machine, alongside Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale. Gobert is averaging 14.9 rebounds, 15.7 points and two blocks per game. His presence on the court could prove tricky for Oklahoma's attackers.

OKC Thunder

With Gilgeous-Alexander injured, Jish Giddey and Luguentz Dort could play as the starting guards.

Gilgeous-Alexanders' absence could most likely create a major downtown shooting void in the Thunder's lineup. Except for him and Dort, none of the other squad members are averaging 2+ three-pointers per night. Mike Muscala could be an important rotation player if handed the responsibility of knocking down a few threes in the game.

Meanwhile, the frontcourt could be handled by Darius Bazley, Derrick Favors and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Earl could be the team's center while Favors plays as power forward.

Utah Jazz vs OKC Thunder: Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Royce O'Neale | Center - Rudy Gobert.

OKC Thunder

Point Guard - Josh Giddey | Shooting Guard - Luguentz Dort | Small Forward - Darius Bazley | Power Forward - Derrick Favors | Center - Jeremiah Robinson Earl.

