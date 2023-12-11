Utah Jazz vs OKC Thunder: Prediction and betting tips | December 11, 2023

The Utah Jazz vs OKC Thunder matchup will be commencing this December 11 as part of the huge 13-game slate by the NBA. This is the first time the two teams will face each other this season. OKC Thunder has won three (on the trot) of their last four matchups against the Utah Jazz.

The Utah Jazz have lost four of the team's last five games and will want to avoid getting into a three-game losing streak going into their next matchup. Their last two losses came against the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder are second in the NBA Western Conference standings just underneath the Minnesota Timberwolves. They are coming off an overtime win against the Golden State Warriors and currently hold a 14-7 record.

Utah Jazz vs OKC Thunder: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Utah Jazz vs OKC Thunder game will take place inside the walls of the Paycom Center located in Oklahoma City. The tip-off will commence by 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time and the television broadcast rights are owned by Bally Sports OK and KJZZ. The online livestream is made available for NBA League Pass subscribers.

Moneyline: Jazz (+550) vs Thunder (-800)

Spread: Jazz +12.5 (-110) vs -12.5 Thunder (-110)

Total (O/U): Jazz (u232.5) vs Thunder (o232.5)

Utah Jazz vs OKC Thunder: Preview

The Utah Jazz have put two players on their injury list and both of them are out for the upcoming game against the Thunder. The first is Walker Kessler who is out because of a foot injury while Lauri Markkanen does not have a timeline on his hamstring injury.

On the other side of the fence, Lou Dort is the only player in the OKC Thunder's IL. He is marked as 'questionable' and he may suit up against the Utah Jazz.

Utah Jazz vs OKC Thunder: Predicted lineups

With no Lauri Markannen, Simone Fontecchio has stepped into the starting lineup. The Jazz will also not have center Walker Kessler and Kelly Olynyk is expected to replace him at center. Other players in the starting five would be Jordan Clarkson, Keyonte George and John Collins

If the Thunder decides to sit Lou Dort, Cason Wallace should be inserted to the starting lineup as he joins Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren as the starting frontcourt. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey round up the rest of the starters.

Utah Jazz vs OKC Thunder: Betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the most prolific scorers in the league and that is why he is given 33.5 points as NBA props. He has missed the mark in four of the last five games and the trend is that the prop is too high for him to break.

With no Lauri Markannen and Walker Kessler, there is more on the shoulder of Jordan Clarkson who has an NBA prop of 16.5 points. He should go over the mark as the Jazz needs him to step up.

Utah Jazz vs OKC Thunder: Prediction

The OKC Thunder have broken to a total of three of the last four games. They are expected to dictate the tempo and the total should go over again un this matchup with the Utah Jazz. The spread of 12.5 points may be too much and they should not cover it. The Thunder are clearly the favorites to win this game.