Utah Jazz vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - May 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Having lost two straight games, NBA Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz take on the OKC Thunder, who are on an 8-game skid.

The Utah Jazz are without their All-Star guard pairing of Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell. NBA Sixth man of the Year contender Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to top-score with 29 points in their recent 105-98 defeat against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder are 14th in the Western Conference and have multiple injury concerns. They have lately been relying on the 20-year-old Darius Bazley, who is averaging over 16 points per game over his last four appearances. Moses Brown finished with a double-double, with 10 points and 13 rebounds, in their 122-106 loss against the Sacramento Kings.

JC: 29p | 4r | 3 3pm | 3a

Rudy: 20r | 15p | 2a | 1s | 1b

Joe: 14p | 4a | 4r | 3 3pm

Bojan: 12p | 4r

Georges: 11p | 3 3pm | 2r | 1s

Royce: 8r | 3r | 2p

Trent: 5p | 4r | 1a | 1s

Jarrell: 5p | 1a

Fav: 4r | 3b | 2p

Miye: 3p | 1r#podiumpostgame | @podiumhq pic.twitter.com/CKHQOPdF23 — utahjazz (@utahjazz) May 13, 2021

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs OKC Thunder | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, May 14th, 8:00 PM ET (Saturday, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz will be looking to get back to winning ways against the OKC Thunder. Bojan Bogdanovic has become their most prolific scorer while Rudy Gobert has continued to produce commanding performances on both ends of the court.

Rudy Gobert and Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz

Jordan Clarkson has been dependable all season from the bench and will be looking to take his form to the playoffs. Joe Ingles has had multiple starts due to the absence of Conley and Mitchell. Juwan Morgan is the only other player missing for the Utah Jazz.

Key Player – Rudy Gobert

Gobert is a favorite for the Defensive Player of the Year award yet again. He has been a commanding defensive presence and is having his best-ever season with respect to blocks per game.

Gobert is also shooting at a high 67.6% overall and is the most efficient shooter for the Utah Jazz. He finished with 15 points and 20 rebounds along with a block and a steal last time around.

Rudy Gobert DOES NOT CARE about your MVP, folks.



Jazz are rolling pic.twitter.com/eUZk6oO2qP — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) May 8, 2021

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Joe Ingles l Shooting Guard - Royce O'Neale l Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic l Power Forward - Georges Niang l Center - Rudy Gobert.

OKC Thunder Preview

The OKC Thunder have nothing to play for except a potential lottery pick. They have not been able to get going offensively in the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is not expected to play again this season.

Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley are missing for the Utah Jazz

Al Horford, Mike Muscala, and Ty Jerome are the other notable absentees that the OKC Thunder are currently dealing with. Finally, Theo Maledon and Luguentz Dort are also on the doubtful list for the time being.

Key Player – Darius Bazley

Darius Bazley has produced some of his best basketball in the past few weeks. He has been a big influence on both ends of the court and is averaging 5 assists, 6.1 rebounds and more than 16 points per game.

Bazley has been highly impressive from the 3-point zone. The OKC Thunder are up against arguably the best team this season and will need Bazley to pull off a big performance.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Theo Maledon l Shooting Guard - Luguentz Dort l Small Forward - Darius Bazley l Power Forward - Isaiah Roby l Center - Moses Brown.

Jazz vs Thunder Match Prediction

The OKC Thunder have struggled on both ends of the court and will face one of the most efficient teams this season. Despite the Utah Jazz losing their last two games, they are expected to produce an easy victory, considering the OKC Thunder’s current form and injury concerns.

Where to watch Jazz vs Thunder?

Local coverage of the game will be available on Bally Sports Oklahoma and AT&T Sportsnet - Rocky Mountain. You can also live stream the same on the NBA League Pass.