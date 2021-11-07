Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic will host the Utah Jazz at the Amway Center on Sunday. The Jazz's loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday was their second of the season. With a record of 7-2 on the season, they have fallen to the second seed in the Western Conference standings.

The Orlando Magic, meanwhile, have had a poor start to their 2021-22 NBA campaign, going 2-8 for the season. Against the Utah Jazz, the Magic will look to snap their losing streak against one of the best sides in the league.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Elijah Hughes is expected to miss the game against the Orlando Magic.

The Utah Jazz will feature a few names in their injury report for their game against the Orlando Magic.

Although they were mentioned in the injury report in the Heat game, Donovan Mitchell and Royce O'Neale were later upgraded from questionable to available. They are expected to play against the Magic as well. Rudy Gay should continue to remain absent as he is recovering from a right heel injury. Udoka Azubuike will also be absent due to his G-League assignment.

Meanwhile, Elijah Hughes is a new addition in the team's injury report. Having missed the Heat game too, Hughes is expected to be out of the Magic clash due to a non-COVID-19 related illness.

Utah Jazz @utahjazz Injury report:



*AVAILABLE - Donovan Mitchell (right ankle sprain)



*AVAILABLE - Royce O’Neale (right ankle sprain)



OUT - Elijah Hughes (non-COVID related illness)



OUT - Rudy Gay (right heel injury recovery)



OUT - Udoka Azubuike (G League - on assignment) Injury report: *AVAILABLE - Donovan Mitchell (right ankle sprain) *AVAILABLE - Royce O’Neale (right ankle sprain)OUT - Elijah Hughes (non-COVID related illness)OUT - Rudy Gay (right heel injury recovery)OUT - Udoka Azubuike (G League - on assignment)

Player Name: Status: Reason: Rudy Gay Out Heel Elijah Hughes Out Illness Udoka Azubuike Out G-League

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Cole Anthony drives to the hoop against the Boston Celtics.

The Orlando Magic have many names in their injury report for the Utah Jazz game.

Long-term injuries have seen Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz and Michael Carter-Williams sidelined before the 2021-22 season started. There is no timeline for their return just yet.

The Magic's report for this game also includes E'Twaun Moore, who has been sidelined since mid-October, and is out indefinitely with a knee injury.

New additions to their injury report include Cole Anthony, who has been listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain. Meanwhile, Ignas Brazdeikis has sustained a similar injury, and might be unavailable too.

Dan “Savage” Savage @Dan_Savage Cole Anthony and Ignas Brazdeikis have both been added to the @OrlandoMagic 's injury report with left ankle sprains for Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz. Cole Anthony and Ignas Brazdeikis have both been added to the @OrlandoMagic's injury report with left ankle sprains for Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Markelle Fultz Out Knee Jonathan Isaac Out Knee Michael Carter-Williams Out Ankle E'Twaun Moore Out Knee Ignas Brazdeikis Questionable Ankle Cole Anthony Questionable Ankle

Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell surveys the floor for the Utah Jazz.

With the availability of Donovan Mitchell and Royce O'Neale, the Utah Jazz will potentially be at full strength for the Orlando Magic game.

Led by the duo of Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, the Jazz have been one of the best sides in the West for the past few seasons. In Saturday's game against the Heat, though, only one of the Jazz' superstars performed.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Donovan Mitchell tonight:



37 Points

7 Assists

2 Steals

50% FG Donovan Mitchell tonight: 37 Points 7 Assists 2 Steals50% FG https://t.co/kwYFYD4wpU

With eight points and as many rebounds, Rudy Gobert underperformed in the Jazz' away game against the Heat. He'll look to redeem himself, and have a big game against the Magic.

The Jazz also shot poorly from beyond the arc in their game against the Heat. Although they're playing the Magic on the second night of a back-to-back, it is likely they'll see an upswing in their perimeter shooting numbers.

Orlando Magic

Jalen Green faces up against rookie draft mate Cade Cunningham.

The Orlando Magic have struggled to get off the ground early in their 2021-22 NBA campaign. Riding a three-game losing streak, the Magic have issues to deal with as they take on the Jaz.

With the number of injuries and absences in their roster, the Magic are severely shorthanded in their guard rotations. The potential absence of Cole Anthony from the game against Utah creates additional issues for the side. That's because Anthony is one of the team's primary scoring options.

The Magic will have to look at Jalen Suggs in the backcourt to pick up the scoring slack. Additionally, Terrence Ross may see more minutes in the starting position to replace Anthony.

Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic: Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

G - Donovan Mitchell | G - Mike Conley | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert.

Orlando Magic

ALSO READ Article Continues below

G - Jalen Suggs | G - Terrence Ross | F - Franz Wagner | F - Wendell Carter Jr. | C - Mo Bamba.

Edited by Bhargav