Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - November 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic will host the Utah Jazz in an NBA 2021-22 regular-season game at the Amway Center on Sunday.

The Magic are coming off an 89-102 loss against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. With their second loss on the trot, the Magic are now 2-8 on the season. Meanwhile, the Jazz are coming into this game after a tough 115-118 loss against the Miami Heat.

With their second loss of the season, the Utah Jazz are now 7-2 for the 2021-22 campaign.

Match Details

Fixture - Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Sunday, November 7th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Monday, November 8th, 2021; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue - Amway Center, Orlando, FL.

Utah Jazz Preview

Utah Jazz teammates celebrate a play in a game.

The Utah Jazz's loss against the Miami Heat snapped their three-game winning streak. The Jazz will now face off against the Orlando Magic on the second night of a back-to-back. In the last game of their three-game road trip before taking on the Atlanta Hawks, the Jazz will want to head home on a high.

There were some things that could be noted in their game against Miami. The Utah Jazz played Donovan Mitchell, although he was initially on their injury report. Mitchell had a huge game, recording 37 points and seven assists.

Jazz Nation @JazzNationCP Great news Jazz Nation, both Donovan Mitchell and Royce O'Neale have both been upgraded from questionable to available. 😤 Great news Jazz Nation, both Donovan Mitchell and Royce O'Neale have both been upgraded from questionable to available. 😤 https://t.co/78LUM6ESMh

While four of the Jazz's starters recorded double figures, the underwhelming performance of Rudy Gobert possibly led to the team's loss. The Jazz also had a poor shooting night from beyond the three-point line.

Key Player - Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert dunks the ball in the Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks game.

Rudy Gobert is the anchor for the Utah Jazz defense, and is part of a superstar duo for the side.

Gobert has had a great start to the new season, averaging 15.4 points and 17.2 rebounds. However, against the Heat, he had trouble asserting himself. He only recorded eight points and eight rebounds in the 29 minutes played. This underwhelming performance at the rebounding front exacerbated the Jazz's poor shooting on the night.

Against the Magic, the Frenchman will have to establish himself early on in the glass.

hoops bot @hoops_bot Rudy Gobert stuffs Richaun Holmes at the rim Rudy Gobert stuffs Richaun Holmes at the rim https://t.co/YI0JeEk6IZ

Playing against a relatively inexperienced and young roster, Gobert's dominant defensive presence on the floor might be necessary in setting the tone for the Jazz.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Donovan Mitchell | G - Mike Conley | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert.

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic in action against the Miami Heat

The Orlando Magic have had a disappointing start to their 2021-22 NBA campaign. Their loss on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs was the eighth in ten games for the young side.

Nevertheless, there are some positives to be noted for Orlando as they prepare for their next game at home. With five rotational players scoring in double figures against the Spurs, the Magic roster shows has shown some potential.

With a core of Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr., the Magic have a talented lot of young players. They could develop and perform for the side going forward.

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic



21 PTS | 4 AST | 4-8 3FG @jalensuggs had the first 20+ point game of his @NBA career last night 👏21 PTS | 4 AST | 4-8 3FG .@jalensuggs had the first 20+ point game of his @NBA career last night 👏21 PTS | 4 AST | 4-8 3FG https://t.co/8h13dyUWCJ

The Magic will also look forward to Markelle Fultz's return from injury. However, the former number one overall draft pick may find his position in the rotation in trouble owing to the development of other players.

Key Player - Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony calls out a play for the Orlando Magic.

Cole Anthony has been a bright spark for the Orlando Magic. Although he is in his sophomore season, the 21-year-old already looks like one of the most reliable players in the Magic roster.

Anthony is coming off a 21-point outing against the San Antonio Spurs. Averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists a game for the season, Anthony will likely be the primary scoring option for the Magic against the Jazz.

Although the Magic are shooting poorly from beyond the arc, averaging 29.9% for the month of November, Anthony has fared better - shooting at 40.3%.

As a three-level scorer, Anthony could play a key role in leading the charge against Utah's defense. His ability to space the floor and get teammates involved along with Jalen Suggs make the Magic a competitive team.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Suggs | G - Cole Anthony | F - Franz Wagner | F - Wendell Carter Jr. | C - Mo Bamba.

Jazz vs Magic Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz will most likely walk away with a win against the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

The Jazz might be fatigued after a harrowing game against the Heat. But the resilience of one of the best teams in the West along with their overall talent pool give them an upper hand,

Where to watch Jazz vs Magic game?

The Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic NBA game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Florida. It will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game on the radio by tuning into WYGM-FM/AM as well.

