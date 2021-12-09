Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Utah Jazz at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, December 9th.

The Jazz are coming off a 136-104 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves to improve to 17-7 on the season. The 76ers, meanwhile, won 110-106 against the Charlotte Hornets to improve to 14-11 on the season.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Hassan Whiteside in action for the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have a few players in their injury report ahead of their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Considering they are on the road and facing Philadelphia in a back-to-back, it is likely the report won't change much.

Udoka Azubuike will be sidelined and is out indefinitely with an ankle injury. The Jazz will continue to see problems in their big-man rotation, with Hassan Whiteside sidelined.

Whiteside was listed as questionable, and sat out the game against Minnesota. It seems highly likely he will miss the game against the Philadelphia 76ers as well.

Additionally, the team will continue to see Elijah Hughes away due to his G-League commitments. Malik Fitts was available for the Jazz in the game against Minnesota.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Hassan Whiteside Questionable Glute Udoka Azubuike Out Ankle Elijah Hughes Out G-League

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Ben Simmons continues to be away from the Philadelphia 76ers' side.

The Philadelphia 76ers won't have injuries to report from their main rotation. However, they have some long-term absentees that will continue to create problems for the side.

Ben Simmons still remains distant from the Philadelphia 76ers organization. With rumors gathering momentum regarding Simmon's trade, his updated status with the 76ers remains unknown. The All-Star point guard has not played a single game with the franchise this season.

Grant Riller will also continue to be away. After sustaining a knee injury in the first week of the season, Riller was sidelined, and has since been listed as out indefinitely.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Ben Simmons Out Personal Grant Riller Out Knee

Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The Utah Jazz were missing players from their roster at various points this season. However, as December kicks off, most of the Jazz' main rotation seems to be in place, with the exception of Whiteside.

With Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley in the backcourt, the Jazz' guard rotation off the bench consists of Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles.

The absence of Hassan Whiteside does create some size issues for the Jazz' big-man rotation. However, with Eric Paschall coming off the bench to play small-ball center, the Utah Jazz run a pretty effective rotation.

Considering it's the second night of a back-to-back, the Jazz may look at resting Rudy Gay, who is coming off a foot injury. Should that happen, Paschall could play more minutes.

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets

The Philadelphia 76ers' rotation has seen a number of changes. Plagued by injuries early in the season, the 76ers have adjusted their primary roster, trying many different combinations.

With the return of key pieces such as Joel Embiid, Danny Green and Mathisse Thybulle, the Philadelphia 76ers look to have some good pieces to stay competitive.

NBA TV @NBATV Embiid goes off the glass for the bucket 💪 Embiid goes off the glass for the bucket 💪 https://t.co/sG2YT6hzHk

With Tyrese Maxey developing as their primary point guard, the 76ers' backcourt duo of Maxey and Seth Curry has created a good combo. As Danny Green shifts to the three, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid should complete their starting frontcourt.

The Philadelphia 76ers' second unit consists of some solid pieces in Thybulle, Georges Niang, Furkan Korkmaz and Andre Drummond. With support for most positions, the 76ers' roster looks fairly balanced.

Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neal | C - Rudy Gobert.

Philadelphia 76ers

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Seth Curry | F - Danny Green | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid.

