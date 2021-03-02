Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an enticing top-of-the-table clash in the 2020-21 NBA, the Utah Jazz take on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday. The two conference leaders will square off for the second time this season, with the Utah Jazz winning the first meeting 134-123.

The Utah Jazz have been a tad inconsistent in recent games. In their last outing, they endured a disappointing 124-129 defeat against the New Orleans Pelicans. Bojan Bogdanovic top-scored for the Utah Jazz with 31 points, while Mitchell, Gobert and Clarkson contributed with at least 20 points apiece.

The Pelicans knock off the top-seeded Jazz 👏



Zion: 26 Pts, 10 Reb, 5 Ast

Ingram: 26 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast

Lonzo: 23 Pts, 7 Reb, 8 Ast pic.twitter.com/26X3FT5jB8 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 2, 2021

Quin Snyder will hope for his team to return to winning ways against the Philadelphia 76ers, who might be itching for revenge for their defeat to the Utah Jazz earlier in the season.

The Philadelphia 76ers, meanwhile, have been in much better form recently, registering five wins in their last seven outings. In their last game, they beat the Indiana Pacers 130-114. Shake Milton scored a team-high 26 points from the bench, while Joel Embiid contributed with 24 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a resounding win.

The Philadelphia 76ers were without their star player Embiid in their first meeting of the season with the Utah Jazz. So, they will hope for Embiid's presence this time to make the difference.

That was a good one. pic.twitter.com/59CrugascE — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 2, 2021

Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Updates

Advertisement

Utah Jazz

Udoka Azubuike is the only player ruled out for the Utah Jazz for this game.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have no reported injuries for this game.

Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

Rudy Gobert (#27) and Jordan Clarkson (#00) of the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will likely play with their regular starting lineup for this game. Donovan Mitchell should pair up with Mike Conley in the backcourt, while Rudy Gobert, Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neal take the three other frontcourt positions.

In the reserves, Jordan Clarkson could come in as the sixth man and play rotation minutes for either of the guards along with Joe Ingles. Georges Niang and Derrick Favors should provide cover for either of the three frontcourt starters.

Philadelphia 76ers

Tobias Harris is likely to return against the Utah Jazz.

The Philadelphia 76ers are also likely to start with their regular starting five. Seth Curry and Ben Simmons should commence proceedings as the two guards, while Tobias Harris should return and pair up with Danny Green as the other forward. Joel Embiid is expected to start in the center position to complete the Philadelphia 76ers' starting lineup against the Jazz.

Shake Milton, who led the Philadelphia 76ers in the scoring department in their previous game, could come off the bench and provide cover for the guards along with Furkan Korkmaz. Meanwhile, Dwight Howard and Mike Scott should continue to be trusted with valuable rotation minutes for the frontcourt stars.

Advertisement

Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz:

G Donovan Mitchell, G Mike Conley, F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert.

Philadelphia 76ers:

G Seth Curry, G Ben Simmons, F Tobias Harris, F Danny Green, C Joel Embiid.