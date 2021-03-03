Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - March 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In what will certainly be an enticing matchup, the best in the East will take on the best in the West, as the Philadelphia 76ers host the Utah Jazz at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday. This might just be an NBA Finals Preview as both teams lead their respective conferences.

The Utah Jazz have entered a slump right now. After dominating the league for nearly six weeks, they have suddenly entered into an inconsistent run of late. In the meantime, the Philadelphia 76ers continue their dominance in the East. They enter this game having won five of their last seven matchups.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 3rd; 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, March 4th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers are enjoying one of the best starts to a season they've had in a long time. Their star center Joel Embiid is currently the frontrunner for the 2021 MVP award and their offseason acquisitions have worked out amazingly well. The team is flourishing under the leadership of their new coach, Doc Rivers, and their chemistry looks incredible.

The Philadelphia 76ers thrive on their two stars, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Both are stellar two-way players and lead the team in most of the statistical categories. Simmons is leading the Philadelphia 76ers in assists and steals and Embiid is leading them in points, rebounds, and blocks.

Key Player - Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets

Ben Simmons' stats haven't changed much since his rookie year. He is averaging the same numbers he was three years ago and as great of a player as he is, there are several aspects of his game that need improvement.

For an incredible driver and finisher, he is surprisingly averaging just 60% at the free-throw line. That's way below the average for an NBA point guard. Simmons hasn't improved his jump shot and is often a liability late in games as the defense is comfortable fouling him.

On a positive note, he is defending at an extremely high level and reportedly considers himself the best defensive player in the league. Although his assist numbers are identical from previous seasons, Simmons is playmaking and directing traffic with way more ease.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Ben Simmons, G - Seth Curry, F - Danny Green, F - Tobias Harris, C - Joel Embiid.

Utah Jazz Preview

Utah Jazz v Indiana Pacers

Before the season began, none of the predicted rankings had the Utah Jazz on top. Quin Snyder's side have surprised and impressed everyone in the league this season. They are leading the competitive Western Conference and no defense appears to have an answer for them.

The Utah Jazz's excellent ball movement and high-volume three-point shooting have blown away the opposition. The Jazz players are constantly in motion around the three-point line while having a great low-post player like Rudy Gobert helps them in pick-and-rolls.

However, as mentioned earlier, the Utah Jazz have entered a slump of late. The Jazz have lost three of their last six games. Their most recent outing ended with an upset as the New Orleans Pelicans took over in the third quarter and won the game despite shooting far fewer threes.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell

After his incredible performance in last season's NBA playoffs, Donovan Mitchell appears to have stepped up his game further. Although his stats are identical from last year, he has improved his shot selection and passing aptitude. Donovan Mitchell leads the team in minutes played and points and is clearly the Utah Jazz's most important player.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley, G - Donovan Mitchell, F - Bojan Bogdanovic, F - Royce O'Neale, C - Rudy Gobert.

Jazz vs 76ers Match Prediction

This game could go in either direction as both the teams are extremely dominant right now. Both teams are evenly matched and boast impressive rosters. However, with 76ers' Tobias Harris reportedly questionable for the game, the odds are tipped in the Jazz's favor.

Both teams feature star big men who are incredible shot blockers and dominant in the post. The Rudy Gobert vs Joel Embiid matchup will vastly determine the game's outcome. Embiid will not be able to bully in the post like he has been able to against some smaller teams.

Meanwhile, Seth Curry and Danny Green will really need to step up at the three-point line to match the distance shooting intensity of the Jazz.

Where to watch the Jazz vs 76ers game?

The Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers game will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and AT&T SportsNet - Rocky Mountain in the US. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.

