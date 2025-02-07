Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 7, 2025

The Utah Jazz face the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Utah hopes to finally break through in its fourth and final game against Phoenix. The Jazz will try to beat their visitors without Jordan Clarkson (injury management) and Collin Sexton (left ankle sprain).

Meanwhile, the struggling Suns begin a three-game homestand after a brutal four-game road swing where they finished 1-3. Kevin Durant, who did not play in their 140-109 loss to the OKC Thunder, has been upgraded to questionable. Bradley Beal is also iffy because of left toe soreness. The home team could find a tough matchup if both are ruled out.

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Footprint Center in Phoenix will host the Jazz-Suns game. Basketball fans can also catch the action by streaming through the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Jazz (+300) vs. Suns (-380)

Odds: Jazz (+9.0) vs. Suns (-9.0)

Total (O/U): Jazz (o231.0 -110) vs Suns (u231.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns preview

The Utah Jazz offense hummed on Wednesday in their 131-128 upset of the Golden State Warriors. Led by Jordan Clarkson’s 31 points, five other Jazz players scored at least 10. Without Clarkson, Will Hardy needs Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier and John Collins to continue giving the team a boost on offense.

While Utah’s offense has surprisingly been solid, it has been the defense that has let them down. The Jazz, 28th in the NBA in defensive rating, have to step up when they visit the Suns whether Durant and Beal are available or not.

The Phoenix Suns need KD and Big Panda to return to snap a three-game losing slump. Mike Budenholzer’s offense stuttered in the second half of Wednesday, a big reason for their lopsided loss to the Thunder.

Devin Booker has been superb, but he needs somebody else to step up if KD and Beal are out.

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns predicted starting lineups

Jazz

PG: Isaiah Collier | SF: Svi Mykhailiuk | PF: Lauri Markkanen | PF: John Collins | C: Walker Kessler

Suns

PG: Tyus Jones | PG: Devin Booker | SG: Grayson Allen | PF: Royce O’Neale | C: Nick Richards

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns betting tips

Oklahoma limited Devin Booker to 19 points on Wednesday, but he is averaging 29. 8 PPG over his last five games. Against Utah, he could continue his big-scoring run and eke past his 29.5 (O/U) points prop.

Lauri Markkanen’s struggles in late January continued this month. Over his last six games, he is averaging 15.0 PPG with 40.0% efficiency, including 29.1% from deep. The Finn could fail to top his 20.5 (O/U) points prop.

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns prediction

The result of the Jazz-Suns showdown could depend on the availability of Kevin Durant and Bradley. If both get the green light to play, Phoenix should defend its home court and beat the -9.0 spread. Without them, the Phoenix Suns could win, but expect them to allow the Utah Jazz to get within nine points in the final score.

