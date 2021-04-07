Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Combined 5 - April 7th, 2021 

The Utah Jazz will face the Phoenix Suns in an NBA matchup at the Phoenix Suns Arena tonight.

The Jazz lead the Western Conference with a 38-12 record, while the Suns are right behind them with a 35-14 record.

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns Prediction

Monty Williams will expect his men to take care of business on their home court

The Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns game is expected to be a close one. However, the Suns will head into the encounter with a slight advantage due to their recent form.

The Phoenix Suns have won their last six games, while the Utah Jazz are coming off a loss at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks.

The Utah Jazz are more than capable of an upset, but Monty Williams will expect his men to take care of business on home court tonight.

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns - Combined 5

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Rudy Gobert.

Our Utah Jazz-Phoenix Suns combined 5 features a backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

The point guard position was a toss-up between Chris Paul and Mike Conley, who have been in stellar form this season.

Paul averages 16 points and 8.5 assists per game, while Conley averages 16 points and 5.5 assists per contest.

While Conley has been the better shooter from three-point range (42.1%), Paul has been more efficient from the field overall. This gives the latter the edge over the former Grizzlies man.

Partnering Paul is Devin Booker, whose selection becomes easier due to Donovan Mitchell's unavailability tonight. Booker has averaged an impressive 25 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists this season.

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic takes the small forward spot at the expense of Phoenix Suns defensive stopper Mikal Bridges.

Bogdanovic has played an off-the-ball role for the Utah Jazz, tallying 14.5 points and 4 rebounds on 38.5% shooting from the deep.

The Phoenix Suns' off-season acquisition, Jae Crowder, will start at the power forward position. Utah Jazz wing defender Royce O'Neale, who has done well in a limited role this season, was also considered for the role.

However, the former Miami Heat man made the cut. Crowder averages 10 points and 5 rebounds per match on a respectable 38% shooting from downtown.

Rudy Gobert has been picked as the center over DeAndre Ayton. It was a close call considering both players' brilliant form, but Gobert has made a bigger impact for the Utah Jazz and is one of the contenders to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

The Frenchman averages 14.7 points and 13 rebounds, statistics which are enough for him to land a starting spot in our combined 5.

