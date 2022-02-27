Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - February 27th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Last season's NBA finalists, the Phoenix Suns, will host the Utah Jazz in an enticing clash between the two powerhouses of the Western Conference.

The Utah Jazz have had a tough run of results of late as their incredible performances from earlier in the season seem like a distant memory. But Mitchell and Co. have seemingly turned a corner as they have won seven of their last 10 games in the league and are sitting fourth in the Western Conference.

Injuries have plagued their roster, but the onus continues to be on Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert to carry this franchise. With a record that reads 37 wins and 22 losses, the Jazz will be hoping to put together a winning streak and climb back up the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns will be looking to continue their rich vein of form against the Jazz and pull away from the Golden State Warriors at the summit of the West. The Suns hold a record which reads 49 wins and 11 losses (best in the NBA). They have won eight of their last 10 games and will need to hold off a charge from the Warriors until the end of the postseason without the services of their floor general Chris Paul.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz v Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, February 27th; 3:30 PM ET (Monday, February 28th; 2 AM).

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

Utah Jazz Preview

Utah Jazz defensive stalwart Rudy Gobert

The Utah Jazz came into this season with huge expectations. There was a belief that they could improve upon last season's result of reaching the Western Conference Semifinals, where they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Clippers. However, the month of January has put some serious doubts around the Jazz organization and their ability to get the job done.

Utah is currently ranked fourth in the highly competitive Western Conference, with a record that reads 37 wins and 21 losses. Like the rest of the league, injuries and COVID-19 have plagued the franchise as they are desperate to cash in on the best years of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

The objective of the team at the moment is to have all their key players back fit and playing together and get their season back on track and gain momentum ahead of the postseason.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

One of the best guards in the league, Donovan Mitchell is a professional scorer who can put the ball in the net at will. He is currently averaging 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting the ball better than 35% from beyond the arc and nearly 46% from the field.

Mitchell has shown time and time again that he is the man for the big occasion and seemingly performs better when the big moments arrive. His ability to drive to the basket, score from the perimeter and excel in isolation has allowed him to become one of the best players in the league.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Mike Conley; Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell; Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanović; Power Forward - Royce O'Neale; Center - Rudy Gobert

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns will be without Chris Paul for this game

With championship aspirations and playing suitably, the Phoenix Suns have had an incredible start to the season thus far. Constantly vying for the top spot in the Western Conference standings, the Phoenix Suns will be hoping to go one step further this season and capture the championship.

Led by head coach Monty Williams and superstars of the game like Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Suns' incredible offense and reliable defense have been causing all sorts of problems for the rest of the league. Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges continue to play their roles and contribute to the team's success.

As things stand, they are the team to beat this season, both in the West and in the NBA.

Key Player - Devin Booker

One of the best off guards in the game right now, Devin Booker has gone from strength to strength in the last couple of seasons. With more than a capable crew around him, Booker is finally starting to fulfill his potential and turn into one of the most lethal guards in the league.

This season, Booker is averaging 23.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting the ball better than 44% from the field and over 42% from beyond the arc. He has converted over 86% of his free throws and has recorded eight games this season with 30 or more points for the Suns.

Without Chris Paul, at least until the start of the postseason, the onus is well and truly on Booker to carry the franchise and maintain their lead at the top of the West.

ESPN Stats & Info



The Suns are now 5-0 without Chris Paul since he joined the team (regular season & playoffs). Devin Booker is the 1st @Suns player with at least 25 points, 10 assists & 5 steals in a game since Jason Kidd in 2001.The Suns are now 5-0 without Chris Paul since he joined the team (regular season & playoffs). Devin Booker is the 1st @Suns player with at least 25 points, 10 assists & 5 steals in a game since Jason Kidd in 2001.The Suns are now 5-0 without Chris Paul since he joined the team (regular season & playoffs). https://t.co/NGVPlYgRbF

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Aaron Holiday; Shooting Guard - Devin Booker; Small Forward -Mikal Bridges; Power Foward - Cameron Johnson; Center - Deandre Ayton

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns Match Prediction

With both sides coming into this game not short on momentum but without the CP3 running the floor for the Phoenix Suns, the Utah Jazz will be confident in their ability to get the job done on the night.

Where to watch Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns?

You can catch the action between the Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz on the NBA League Pass and the game will also be broadcast on national TV - ABC.

