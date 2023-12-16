Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction, Betting Tips | Dec. 16, 2023

The Utah Jazz face the Sacramento Kings in NBA action on Saturday night. It will be the second matchup between the two teams this season but their first since their season-opening meeting.

The Jazz are entering the game with back-to-back wins as they look to mount a winning streak. The Kings also come off a win, which means one team will exit the game with a streak.

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Preview, betting tips, and predictions

The Jazz (9-16) play the Kings (14-9) on Saturday at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The game will be aired nationally on NBA TV.

Moneyline: Jazz (+350) vs Kings (-450)

Spread: Jazz +9.5 (-110) vs Kings -9.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Jazz (o240.5) vs Kings (u240.5)

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Preview

The Jazz and the Kings first faced off on Oct. 25 in Salt Lake City with the Kings winning, 130-114.

The Jazz would go on to have some early season struggles, but they did win their last two games. The Kings, on the other hand, won three of their last four games including their previous outing against the OKC Thunder.

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Predicted starting lineups

Lauri Markkanen sat out the Jazz's last game against the Portland Trail Blazers, but he is listed as "probable" against the Kings. He is expected to return to the starting lineup along with Simone Fontecchio, Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton, and Talen Horton-Tucker.

Meanwhile, the Kings are likely staying with their starting lineup of Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter, and De'Aaron Fox.

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Key Players, Betting Tips

Collin Sexton played splendidly against the Blazers in place of the absence of star scorer Jordan Clarkson, finishing with 27 points. However, Caesars Sportsbook projects Sexton to struggle a bit against the Kings.

Meanwhile, De'Aaron Fox exploded for 41 points in the Kings' last game against the Thunder, but FanDuel projects Fox to have lower numbers against the Jazz.

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Predictions

The betting line opened with the Kings as the overwhelming -450 favorites over the Jazz (+350 underdogs) mainly due to how their first meeting went.

Because the Kings overwhelmed the Jazz to go way against the final spread in their first meeting, the Kings are now -9.5 favorites over the Jazz. However, take note that the Jazz are on a two-game winning run, so caution is needed as well on who to pick for the game.