Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will lock horns with the San Antonio Spurs in a Western Conference matchup at the AT&T Center on Monday, December 23. In an earlier encounter between the two teams this season, the Spurs edged out a narrow win, courtesy of brilliant performances from Keldon Johnson and Derrick White.

However, the Jazz have been solid since that game, winning 3 of their last 4 games while looking red hot. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are both having phenomenal seasons, which is helping the Jazz maintain a stellar record. The team will be hoping to grab a win in this road game as they seek revenge over the Spurs in their own backyard.

NBA @NBA



Jock Landale: 18 PTS, 5 REB

Jakob Poeltl: 14 PTS, 4 REB

Hamidou Diallo: 28 PTS, 3 STL

Luka Garza: 20 PTS, 6 REB Keldon Johnson (27 PTS, 5 REB, 4 3PM) leads the way as the @spurs cruise to the home victory!Jock Landale: 18 PTS, 5 REBJakob Poeltl: 14 PTS, 4 REBHamidou Diallo: 28 PTS, 3 STLLuka Garza: 20 PTS, 6 REB Keldon Johnson (27 PTS, 5 REB, 4 3PM) leads the way as the @spurs cruise to the home victory!Jock Landale: 18 PTS, 5 REBJakob Poeltl: 14 PTS, 4 REBHamidou Diallo: 28 PTS, 3 STLLuka Garza: 20 PTS, 6 REB https://t.co/FTOn21YUkM

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs come into this game on the back of a big blowout win over the Detroit Pistons. Despite missing out on the services of starting point guard Dejounte Murray, the team dominated throughout each of the four quarters and took home a 144-109 win on the night. The Jazz are an extremely tough team to beat, however, the Spurs come into the game on the back of their own win streak having with three consecutive victories. They will fancy their chances in this encounter, as they have already defeated the Jazz and will have some idea of what approach to take in order to secure the win.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Utah Jazz have reported Donovan Mitchell, Udoka Azubuike and Mallik Fitts to be out for this game, all due to injuries.

Player Name Status Reason Donovan Mitchell Out Lower Back Strain Udoka Azubuike Out Right Ankle Sprain Malik Fitts Out Right Shoulder Sprain

Eric Walden @tribjazz Donovan Mitchell's back injury will keep him in SLC while the Utah Jazz head to San Antonio and Portland for a two-game road trip. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… Donovan Mitchell's back injury will keep him in SLC while the Utah Jazz head to San Antonio and Portland for a two-game road trip. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The San Antonio Spurs will have to take the floor without their star point guard, Dejounte Murrary, in this game, as he is ruled out due to the league's Health and Safety Protocol. Another player who will not feature in this game is Zach Collins. The forward has been out for a long time now as he recovers from a left ankle fracture.

Player Name Status Reason Dejounte Murray Out Health and Safety Protocol Zach Collins Out Left Ankle Injury

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN Pop, on trepidation Dejounte Murray's entrance into health and safety protocols might create a snowball effect, as has been the case with other teams:



“Any logical person would worry, how far is this going to go?" Pop, on trepidation Dejounte Murray's entrance into health and safety protocols might create a snowball effect, as has been the case with other teams:“Any logical person would worry, how far is this going to go?"

Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Starting Lineups

Utah Jazz

Christmas Day game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have been in splendid form this season. They finished as the top seed last season and are in the running to do the same this time. Quin Snyder has kept all of his key players which has helped the team perform well over the last few years. Going into Monday's game, the Jazz will only have to make one major change, which comes at the shooting guard position as Donovan Mitchell is sidelined due to injury. He will be replaced in the backcourt by Joe Ingles, while Mike Conley will start as point guard. Bojan Bogdanovic will share the frontcourt with Royce O'Neale, while Rudy Gobert plays at center.

San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers

In Dejounte Murray's absence, the San Antonio Spurs opted for Derrick White and Keita Bates-Diop in the backcourt for the game against the Pistons. The young duo had a great game against the Pistons and will most likely play together once again. Keldon Johnson and Doug McDermott will share the frontcourt while Jakob Poeltl starts at center for the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs @spurs THREE-MO! 🎯



Josh had 3 triples, 5 reb, 2 ast & 1 stl in just 15 min to close out the win!! THREE-MO! 🎯Josh had 3 triples, 5 reb, 2 ast & 1 stl in just 15 min to close out the win!! https://t.co/IseD8Nuao3

Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley, Shooting Guard - Joe Ingles, Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic, Power Forward - Royce O'Neale, Center - Rudy Gobert

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Derrick White, Shooting Guard - Keita Bates-Diop, Small Forward - Keldon Johnson, Power Forward - Doug McDermott, Center - Jakob Poeltl

