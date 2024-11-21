Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 21, 2024

The Utah Jazz will travel to Frost Bank Center on Thursday night to take on the San Antonio Spurs in a Western Conference showdown. The Spurs are expected to compete for a playoff spot this season but will be without their superstar big man, Victor Wembanyama.

These Western Conference foes have already squared off against each other twice this season, splitting the pair of games 1-1. The last time these two teams faced off, it was the Jazz who came out on top behind a 23-point performance from Collin Sexton, leading Utah to a 111-110 win.

San Antonio claimed the first matchup of the season with a dominant 106-88 win. Wembanyama scored 25 points and blocked five shots, adding nine rebounds and seven assists.

Here's a closer look at the predictions and betting tips for Thursday night's matchup.

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview, projected starting lineups, betting tips, odds and predictions

Utah's matchup versus San Antonio will tip off at 8:00 p.m. EST with coverage available on the FanDuel Sports Network and the NBA League Pass.

Here's a look at the game's odds at the time of publishing:

Team Spread Total (O/U) Moneyline Utah Jazz +3.5 (-110) O 224.5 (-115) +130 San Antonio Spurs -3.5 (-110) U 224.5 (-105) -150

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview

The Jazz enter Thursday night's matchup with a disappointing 3-11 record through their first 14 games of the season. Utah is looking to snap a three-game losing streak, coming off a 124-118 loss versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht torched the Jazz for 37 points, connecting on nine 3-pointers.

San Antonio is the last stop for Utah's four-game road trip. The Jazz will be back at home on Saturday versus the New York Knicks.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are coming into the matchup versus Utah with a modest 7-8 record. San Antonio snapped a two-game skid with a 110-104 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in their last time out. An injury-riddled Spurs squad will look to utilize their home-court advantage for a second consecutive win.

San Antonio Spurs Projected Starting Lineup / Injury Report

Position Player PG Chris Paul SG Stephon Castle SF Julian Champagnie PF Harrison Barnes C Zach Collins

Devin Vassell (knee) and Victor Wembanyama (knee) have each been ruled out. Chris Paul (thumb) and Zach Collins (knee) are both questionable.

Utah Jazz Projected Starting Lineup / Injury Report

Position Player PG Keyonte George SG Collin Sexton SF Lauri Markkanen PF Kyle Filipowski C John Collins

Walker Kessler (hip) has been ruled out while Jordan Clarkson (foot) has been listed as questionable.

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Under 224.5 Total Points (-115)

Tip 2: San Antonio Spurs -3.5 (-110)

Tip 3: Lauri Markkanen Over 21.5 Points (-110)

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Prediction

This matchup would be much easier to predict if the Spurs were healthy. Without Victor Wembanyama, and with Chris Paul and Zach Collins less than 100%, the road to victory becomes toucher for San Antonio.

While Utah enters the matchup as the healthier team, take San Antonio in front of their home crowd, spearheaded by a budding star in Stephon Castle.

