Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - January 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will head to the Scotiabank Arena for a matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Friday, January 7. Utah managed to pull out an easy win over the Raptors, the last time the two teams met this season. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gay each scored 20 points to lead the way for the team on the night.

Utah has been magnificent from there on this season. The majority of players on their roster have given solid contributions, which is a welcome sign for them. They come into the game on the back of another stunning win over the Denver Nuggets. Bojan Bogdanovic was the star of the night, as he scored 36 points on 60% shooting from the field.

Going into the game against the Raptors, the Jazz will be high on confidence as they have a stellar record on the road this season at 14-3. They will be hoping to keep their record intact and continue their impressive run in the early stages of 2022.

However, they will have to put in a lot of effort, as they will be up against a Raptors team, who have been brilliant of late. The team defeated the Bucks in their last game and are now in the on a 4 game winning streak. All of their players are back fit and this has proven to be great for them.

A win against the Jazz would be difficult to achieve, but given the form the Raptors are in, this game looks set to be a thriller.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, January 7, 8:30 PM ET [Saturday, January 8, 6:00 AM IST]

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Utah Jazz Preview

Golden State Warriors v Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have been one of the most exciting teams to watch this season. They lead the league in points scored per game with 116.0, which shows just how good their offense has been. Donovan Mitchell, Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley are some of the standout players for the Jazz this season and have all chipped in to the team's brilliant play this term.

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

the outlet

the dunk the leak outthe outletthe dunk the leak out ✅the outlet ✅the dunk ✅ https://t.co/MdO5YRd2OC

The team has managed to stay relatively healthy, which has led to their stunning 28-10 record this season. Utah have won 8 of their last 10 games and this has helped them put pressure on the top 2 teams in the West. A win against the Raptors would further boost their morale and help the Jazz in their pursuit of once again becoming the top seed.

Key Player - Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson has continued to put on brilliant performances for the Utah Jazz this season. He is averaging 15.0 PPG off the bench and has played his role to perfection. Coming into this game, the Jazz have a wide array of injury problems. Clarkson is listed as questionable, but will most likely feature in the game as this is a crucial game and the team will need his services to get the better of their opponents.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Jordan Clarkson, G - Jared Butler, F - Rudy Gay, F - Eric Paschall, C - Udoka Azubuike

Toronto Raptors Preview

New York Knicks v Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have shown a lot of improvements in the past few weeks. Despite being marred by injuries and covid protocols, the team is ranked seventh in the East with a 18-17 record. Fred VanVleet has been incredible for them and has been putting up stunning performances since his return from Covid.

In the last game the team beat the Bucks side and that will definitely be a big confidence booster for them as they extended their record to 18-17. They have won their last 4 games and will look to pick up where they left off.

But they have a huge hurdle in the form of an incredibly well-rounded Jazz team. It will require a special effort from all the Raptors players to get the better of their opposition.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet has done a great job for the Raptors this season. The 27 year old is averaging 21.3 PPG and 6.7 APG in 32 appearances. His stunning performances have helped the Raptors in their recent run of form. VanVleet will be hoping to keep their momentum going in the game against the Jazz, as this will help the Raptors bag another win and continue their winning streak for the season.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet, G - Gary Trent Jr., F - Scottie Barnes, F - OG Anunoby, C - Pascal Siakam

Jazz vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Toronto Raptors have been in stunning form the past few weeks. Going into this game, they are high on confidence, as they finally have all of their stars back in action. The Jazz, on the other hand, are missing some of their main players, which will give the Raptors a better chance of coming out with a win.

Where to watch the Jazz vs Raptors game?

Also Read Article Continues below

All NBA games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The game between the Utah Jazz and the Toronto Raptors will also be locally telecast on AT&T SportsNet and TSN Network.

Edited by David Nyland