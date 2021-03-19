Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - March 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Both the Utah Jazz and the Toronto Raptors will be looking to get their 2020-21 campaign back on track when they face off on Friday. The Jazz have lost five of their last eight games while the Raptors are on a six-game skid.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, March 19th, 8 PM ET (Saturday, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz face the Toronto Raptors on the back of a humiliating 122-131 loss against the Washington Wizards on Thursday. The defensive charm is starting to wear off for Quin Snyder's men who have conceded an average of 120.2 points in their last five games.

All-Star Donovan Mitchell has been putting up big numbers of late. He's averaging 28.2 points per game since the beginning of March and managed 42 last night. However, Mitchell's also shooting at a paltry 40.1% clip during this period and needs to improve his efficiency immediately.

Donovan's with a season-high 42 points

Conversely, Joe Ingles has been extremely accurate for the Utah Jazz in the last few games. Starting in place of Mike Conley, Ingles had a career-high 34 points against the Wizards which included eight made treys. Ingles will be relegated back to the bench on Friday though with Conley set to return.

Key Player - Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert had a night to forget against the Washington Wizards. He went 2-of-10 from the charity stripe with Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook running rings around him. Prior to that, though, the Stifle Tower had averaged 18 points, 17.7 rebounds and 4.7 blocks in three games. Gobert sets the tone defensively for the Utah Jazz and he'll have a chance to regain his rhythm against the Toronto Raptors who are shorthanded in the big man category.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G Mike Conley, G Donovan Mitchell, F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors have dropped each of their six games in March so far. Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby's absences due to COVID has seriously impacted Nick Nurse's unit. Siakam and VanVleet returned in the loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday while Anunoby is expected to play against the Utah Jazz.

Norman Powell's form has been one of the few positives for the Toronto Raptors during this losing run. He managed a career-high 43 points against Detroit. Kyle Lowry has been downright mediocre from the field though. He's shot a paltry 32.6% from the field during this period.

COUNT IT



FORTY FOR NORM

Chris Boucher has been one of the finds of the season. He's averaged 21.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Toronto Raptors in March but will have his task cut out against Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz.

Key Player - Norman Powell

Norman Powell

Even though the Toronto Raptors will have their main core back, expect Nick Nurse to turn to Norman Powell for scoring the bulk of the points. Powell hasn't let trade rumors affect his stride and has managed 26.4 points on 54.5% shooting in his last 10 outings. Utah Jazz's perimeter defense has been shaky of late and Powell – who's shooting at 44.6% from downtown this season – will be hoping to capitalize on that.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G Kyle Lowry, G Fred VanVleet, F Norman Powell, F Pascal Siakam, C Chris Boucher

Jazz vs Raptors Match Prediction

Even though the Utah Jazz are playing on the second day of a back-to-back, they generally respond well after a defeat. Both Mitchell and Gobert will be playing with a chip on their shoulders in this tie as well. Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors are expected to be rusty yet again with most of their key players still only getting up to pace. Expect the Jazz to dominate this tie.

Where to watch Jazz vs Raptors?

Local coverage of the game will be available on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. The matchup will be telecasted in Canada on SN. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

