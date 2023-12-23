Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | Dec. 23, 2023

The Utah Jazz continue their five-game road trip with a game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. Utah is 1-1 during the said stretch following a 124-116 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and a 119-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons. A win by the Jazz will also break their trend of alternating wins and losses over their last five games.

The slumping Raptors have won just two out of their last nine games and are in a two-game losing streak. Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes have been carrying the scoring burden for Toronto with very little consistent support. They’ll have a good chance of beating the Jazz if the two can get help from their teammates on Saturday.

The Jazz beat the Pistons on Thursday behind a balanced offensive attack that had six players in double figures. Lauri Markkanen, Talen-Horton Tucker and Jordan Clarkson were unavailable but Utah still pulled off the win. Markkanen, though, will return and will be ready to help his team against Toronto.

Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors: Preview, betting tips and predictions

Game details

Teams: Utah Jazz (11-18) vs. Toronto Raptors (11-17)

Date and Time: December 23, 2023 | 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON

Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors: Game preview

The Jazz got away with a win against the lowly Pistons without Lauri Markkanen, Talen-Horton Tucker and Jordan Clarkson. Out of the three, “The Finnisher” is the only one who’s guaranteed to return while the other two are both questionable. Utah will need all hands on deck to try and beat the Raptors.

Toronto’s offensive efficiency (112.7) is slightly better than the Washington Wizards (112.4), a team that has won just five games this season. Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam have to continue carrying the load offensively and hope somebody else steps up.

Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors: Starting lineups

The Jazz could go with Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, Simon Fontecchio, Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji. If Jordan Clarkson and Talen-Horton Tucker are cleared to play, Fontecchio and Agbaji could start off the bench.

Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl and Dennis Schroder are expected to line up for the Raptors.

Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors: Betting tips

Scottie Barnes is averaging 20.3 points per game for the Raptors. The over/under points prop for him is 21.5. Bettors get -111 for over and -115 for under. The former Rookie of the Year winner has hit at least 21 points in seven out of his last 10 games.

Barnes had a poor outing, finishing with just 12 points in the Raptors’ loss to the 76ers on Thursday. He is expected to bounce back strong against the Jazz. The versatile forward could go over 21 points.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 21.4 PPG this season for Toronto. The over/under points prop for him is 22.5. Bettors get -122 for over and -104 for under. Siakam has hit at least 22 points in six out of his last 10 games.

The two-time All-Star took up the scoring cudgels in Barnes’ off night on Thursday. Utah’s bottom-five defense could allow him to go over his points prop.

Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors: Predictions

The moneyline for the Jazz is +190 while it’s -230 for the Raptors. Utah is a +6.0 underdog on the road in Toronto.

The Raptors showed resilience and fight in their back-to-back losses to the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers. If they bring the same type of intensity on Saturday, they could beat the Jazz against the spread.