Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards Prediction and Match Preview - March 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Utah Jazz face the Washington Wizards in the Capital One Arena in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup on Thursday.

Originally due to meet on January 14th, the fixture had to be rescheduled, as the Washington Wizards did not have a minimum of eight players available due to the league's COVID-19 protocols.

The team with the best record this season, the Utah Jazz have slowed down a bit. They enter this game with five losses in their last ten games, which includes losses against the likes of Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards are facing a hectic schedule since the All-Star break. They have lost their last five games in a row, including defeats to the Philadelphia 76ers and consecutive games against the Milwaukee Bucks.

They now face the strongest team in the West, followed by a clash against the Brooklyn Nets and consecutive games against the New York Knicks, the best defensive team this season.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Thursday, March 18th; 7:00 PM ET (Friday, March 19th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC.

Washington Wizards Preview

Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards showed signs of resurgence when they embarked on a five-game winning streak. However, they went into the mid-season All-Star break in a slump and have lost every game since then, while their offense is in shambles.

The Washington Wizards are the 21st-best offense in the league. They have attempted the most free-throws in the competition. Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook have combined for a whopping 53.5 points per game but have been unable to carry their team to victory all on their own.

On a positive note, Bradley Beal is leading the league in scoring, doing so with 32.2 points per game as he looks for his first scoring title this season.

Meanwhile, his backcourt partner, Russell Westbrook, has been nothing short of phenomenal this campaign. He is averaging a near triple-double with 21.3 points, 10.1 assists and 9.4 rebounds per outing, while leading the league in triple-doubles (12) in 32 games.

Love to see Brodie healthy. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/84ysEwmSsa — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 14, 2021

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal continues to be the team's key player. He is averaging the most points per game in the league, and his offensive firepower has gotten better.

Beal is also leading the Washington Wizards in steals per game (1.3). Although Westbrook's all-around prowess is immensely beneficial for the team, Beal's 32 points-per-game contribution has been no less valuable.

Bradley Beal’s so smooth with it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dyoGhF2byp — BasketballNews.com (@basketbllnews) March 16, 2021

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook, G - Bradley Beal, F - Garrison Mathews, F - Rui Hachimura, C - Alex Len.

Utah Jazz Preview

Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat

The Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start to their campaign. They have lost games to teams with poorer records, which has helped the no. 2 seed, the Phoenix Suns, close the gap on the Jazz at the top of the table. They need to rediscover their mojo to retain their top seed in the West.

One of the reasons behind their losses could be a lack of sharing of the ball. Players are finding ways to isolate and get threes off. But the Jazz have gone from one of the top ball-playing teams to 21st in the league for assists.

The Utah Jazz are also turning the ball over a lot, and their rebounding numbers have fallen tool. However, their three-point shooting prowess has continued unabated; the Jazz lead the league in both attempts and makes.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell

Quite easily the best player in the Utah Jazz roster, Donovan Mitchell is the only player in the team averaging over 20 points per game.

He is attempting 20 shots per game, making nearly 42% of them. Mitchell is the second-highest in team's assists and steals charts for the season as he is making a compelling case of being one of the best two-guards in the league.

Donovan Mitchell scored his 6,000th career point tonight in his 262nd game in the NBA, which is the fewest games to reach 6k points in Jazz history.



Karl Malone was the previous fastest (271 games) h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/fzfjKWexYw — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 17, 2021

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Joe Ingles, G - Donovan Mitchell, F - Bojan Bogdanovic, F - Royce O'Neale, C - Rudy Gobert.

Jazz vs Wizards Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz are the overwhelming favorites in this game despite their inconsistent run. They will fancy their chances against the 14-25 Washington Wizards, who have lost their last five matches on the bounce.

However, the Utah Jazz will be without their star point guard, Mike Conley, for this game, as he sits out due to injury management. That gives Russell Westbrook a breather, as he could better utilise his energy at the offensive end now.

Where to watch the Jazz vs Wizards game?

The Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards game will have local coverage on NBC Sports Washington and AT&T Sportsnet - Rocky Mountain. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.