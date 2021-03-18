NBA Trade Rumors: Denver Nuggets in talks with Orlando Magic for Aaron Gordon, package to include Bol Bol

The Orlando Magic’s 25-year old versatile forward Aaron Gordon has been the subject of multiple NBA Trade Rumors for a while. Many teams are reportedly interested in the player's services. Aaron Gordon, who has been with the Orlando Magic for seven straight seasons, has signed an $80 million, 4-year deal at the start of the 2018-19 NBA season.

Aaron Gordon, who will be paid around $18.1 million during the current season, has missed a number of games in recent weeks due to an ankle injury. However, that has not diminished interest from a bevy of suitors, with The Athletic recently reporting that the Orlando Magic is 'listening' to offers.

The Denver Nuggets have reportedly joined the likes of Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers in showing interest in Aaron Gordon.

"A rumor is out there that the Nuggets have spoken to the Magic about acquiring Aaron Gordon, and the price would include Bol Bol."



- @sheridanhoops

(Via https://t.co/09ZoieSlOm) pic.twitter.com/4R2x0KX6S3 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Denver Nuggets want Bol Bol to be included in trade deal for Orlando Magic’s Aaron Gordon

The Denver Nuggets want Bol Bol to be part of a deal involving Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon.

According to Chris Sheridan of the Basketballnews.com, the Denver Nuggets are the latest team to show interest in the Orlando Magic’s Aaron Gordon.

The Nuggets have reportedly opened talks with the Orlando Magic in this regard and are keen on including 21-year old Bol Bol in a potential deal for Gordon.

The Nuggets have shown improved form in recent weeks. They are currently fifth in the Western Conference after making a 24-16 start to their campaign. However, they lack depth in the forward position, as Gary Harris is unavailable for the foreseeable future because of a thigh injury.

Advertisement

*updates the Aaron Gordon highlight reel* pic.twitter.com/T3kEOfJPL1 — NBA (@NBA) March 14, 2017

Gordon could add depth and versatility in the Denver Nuggets roster. He is a good rebounder and showed a marked improvement in various aspects of his game before injury.

He is shooting at a career-high 36.5% from the 3-point zone and is averaging 13.6 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game.