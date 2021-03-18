Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards: Preview, Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards take on Western Conference leaders, Utah Jazz, on Thursday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup.

The Utah Jazz, one of the most efficient teams this season, come into this game off an impressive victory over the Boston Celtics.

Donovan Mitchell has been prolific, while Rudy Gobert is producing double-double almost every game. Mike Conley is the Utah Jazz’s second-most prolific scorer, while Jordan Clarkson remains one of the favorites for the NBA sixth man of the year title.

There aren’t a lot of things that have gone wrong for the Utah Jazz this campaign as they look to continue their winning run against the struggling Washington Wizards.

The Washington Wizards have relied massively on the offensive consistency of Bradley Beal. Russell Westbrook is looking close to his best in recent weeks. He is coming off an impressive triple-double, although it came in a losing effort against the Sacramento Kings.

Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards: Injury Updates

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz missed the services of Mike Conley before the All-Star break. He is set to sit out against the Washington Wizards as well, due to a minor injury.

Otherwise, the Utah Jazz have been lucky in terms of injury, as they can count on all their other key players against the Washington Wizards.

Joe Ingles has particularly impressed off the bench in recent games. Jordan Clarkson, meanwhile, has continued to produce big performances off the bench; he is averaging 18 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have struggled defensively and are giving away too many buckets.

They are currently in the market for reinforcements and have struggled for consistency all season.

Bradley Beal finished with 60 PTS in a Wizards loss.



60 PTS (3 PTS in 4th)

20/35 FG

7/10 3PT

13/15 FT

7 REB

5 AST pic.twitter.com/fdSf9j9ot0 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 7, 2021

With Ish Smith and Thomas Bryant continuing to be long-term absentees, the Washington Wizards are looking to bring in a center before the trade deadline.

Despite having no other absentees, the Washington Wizards will have their task cut out against the dominant Utah Jazz.

Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have been hugely efficient this season.

With Mike Conley missing out, Joe Ingles is expected to replace him in the starting 5.

Rudy Gobert’s defensive performances have been nothing short of brilliant, which has allowed the likes of Donovan Mitchell and Conley to play with freedom in offense.

Royce O’Neale and Bojan Bogdanovic have been very efficient as starters for the Utah Jazz this season.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards will largely rely on their star-guard pairing of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook.

The two have combined for some top offensive displays this season, but it is the other end of the court where the Wizards have struggled.

Alex Len produced a double-double (13 points and 12 rebounds) in the Wizards's last game.

Garrison Mathews and Rui Hachimura are fit to start. But the Washington Wizards are the firm underdogs in this game.

Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

G Donovan Mitchell, G Joe Ingles, F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert.

Washington Wizards

G Russell Westbrook, G Garisson Mathews, F Deni Avdija, F Rui Hachimura, C Alex Len.