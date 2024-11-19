With the college basketball season ramping up, it’s time for another, very early 2025 NBA mock Draft. This draft class looks as strong as promised early into the season. The freshman class is thriving and returning players are stamping themselves as future pros.

As per usual, we determined the order for this mock using a Tankathon sim. Each pick represents what I would do at each slot, not what I would predict given how far away the draft actually is.

1. Toronto Raptors - Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

Early into his Duke career, Flagg is playing like the runaway top pick. His three-pointers haven’t fallen yet but everything else is there — elite defense, playmaking, scoring off of the dribble and rebounding. Flagg is the kind of prospect who could change the direction of a franchise, especially for a Toronto Raptors team who are

still looking for a truly special talent. Flagg, Scottie Barnes and Gradey Dick would form one of the NBA’s most exciting young trios.

Cooper Flagg continues to create separation as no.1 pick in our 2025 NBA mock draft Source: Getty

2. Utah Jazz - Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

Harper has played excellent basketball to begin his Rutgers career, showcasing the scoring, playmaking and defense that makes him an elite prospect. He’d fit nicely with Will Hardy’s creative offense, as Harper is a confident off-ball player to mitigate some of his rim pressure limitations.

The Jazz are a seemingly directionless franchise and they should add the best talent available whenever they pick, which in this case is Harper.

3. Portland Trailblazers - Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

Bailey’s elite shotmaking as a 6’10 wing has enticed NBA scouts for years. The Blazers still lack scoring on the wing, as most of their forwards are defensive-oriented. Bailey must improve as a creator downhill and a decision-maker, but he should immediately translate as a shooter at the NBA level.

He won’t have to create his own shot all of the time playing next to the likes of Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson, making Portland an ideal spot for his development.

4. Brooklyn Nets - Nolan Traore, PG, Saint Quentin

Traore has struggled to score efficiently to begin his season. He’s still worth a high pick on his elite first step and playmaking flashes alone. Traore melts defenses with his speed and is developing as a decision-maker and a shooter. His defense has been a pleasant surprise, overwhelming defenders with his size and mobility. Brooklyn still needs their initiator of the future and Traore boasts that ceiling.

Nolan Traore could be Brooklyn Nets' player of the future. Source: Getty

5. Philadelphia 76ers - Will Riley, G/F, Illinois

It’s likely that the Philadelphia 76ers will escape the depths of the lottery as their core returns to health. If not, they’ll have a chance to add a high-ceiling talent like Riley. For the current iteration of the Sixers, his spectacular shooting touch on-and-off the ball at 6’8 will let him space the floor for Joel Embiid and the rest of the team. If Riley can improve as an athlete, he could develop into a dangerous off-dribble scorer.

6. Washington Wizards - VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor

Washington could use a true lead guard to add to their promising young core. Edgecombe’s slow start to the year has cast some doubt on that projection, as he’s struggled to create off of the dribble. Still, Edgecombe’s special athletic tools, defensive impact and positive shooting track record all suggest a high ceiling. Regardless of his creation ceiling, adding another high-feel impact defender will boost everyone else around him.

7. New Orleans Pelicans - Kon Knueppel, F, Duke

If New Orleans’s disaster season continues, they’ll at least earn a high pick in this loaded draft class. Kon Knueppel would be an excellent fit with the theoretically healthy Pelicans, adding another dynamic shotmaker and, critically, a high-level passer. His fit next to Zion Williamson is especially intriguing as a playmaker and a floor spacer.

8. Brooklyn Nets (via MIL) - Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

After betting on a lead guard in the top five, the Nets swing on a high upside center in Khaman Maluach. The 7’2 center will need plenty of time to improve his feel on defense, shooting and offensive consistency. He’ll have that time in Brooklyn and his ceiling is immense. Few players his size move as fluidly as he does, suggesting versatile defensive potential and some offensive upside as an explosive finisher and driver.

9. Chicago Bulls - Kasparas Jakucionis, PG, Illinois

Chicago adds another Lithuanian after drafting Matas Buzelis last season in Jakucionis, who is proving himself a passing savant early in his Illinois career. He’s a brilliant pick-and-roll player with the flair and vision to hit point guard quality reads. Jakucionis will need to score more aggressively to reach his ceiling, but we’ve seen him score off of the dribble in the past. His pull-up shooting and passing suggest a true lead guard ceiling for Jakucionis.

10. Indiana Pacers - Collin Murray-Boyles, F/C, South Carolina

Though Murray-Boyles hasn’t improved as a shooter yet, he’s still a high-end prospect on account of his defense, feel and interior scoring. The 6’8 big is an elite help defender, protecting the rim, covering gaps and defending the ball as well. The Pacers badly need defense help on the interior, especially given their injuries this year. Murray-Boyles projects as a high-end defender and the Pacers will help him find easy looks on offense.

11. San Antonio Spurs - Boogie Fland, PG, Arkansas

San Antonio will need to find a star guard to pair with Victor Wembanyama in the long run. Chris Paul won’t be around forever and Fland could be the perfect player to slot next to Wembanyama. His playmaking and creation off of the dribble are both elite and he’d benefit from Wembanyama’s presence as a roller and lob threat. Fland’s lack of size and strength will make him limited on defense, but the Spurs should take a swing at his potential offensive stardom.

12. OKC Thunder - Flory Bidunga, C, Kansas

The Thunder will want to continue building up their frontcourt depth behind Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. Bidunga is a freakish athlete, making up for his 6’7 height at the center position. Bidunga will require some thought and ingenuity to maximize at the NBA level given his height and lack of shooting. If any team can find a way to unlock Bidunga on the defensive end, it may be Oklahoma City.

13. Dallas Mavericks - Labaron Philon, G, Alabama

Dallas will always look to add versatile, complementary players as long as Luka Doncic is running the show. Philon has been just that for Alabama so far, showcasing his excellent floor processing and downhill creation on offense. Philon is an outstanding defender, guarding the ball and defending in passing lanes. If his jumper continues to fall, he could develop into a winning third guard at the NBA level.

14. Utah Jazz (via MIN) - Egor Demin, G, BYU

Demin has been one of the stars of the early college season. At 6’9, his off-dribble shooting, preternatural feel and defensive playmaking are all highly encouraging. The competition level BYU has played so far is quite low, but Demin could see himself drafted quite a bit higher than the late lottery if he continues his strong play into Big 12 games. Regardless, the Jazz would be stoked to keep Demin in Utah.

Egor Demin is quickly soaring to the top of our 2025 NBA Mock Draft. Image Source: Getty

15. San Antonio Spurs (via CHA) - Rocco Zikarsky, C, Brisbane

Zikarsky’s start to his second NBL season has been somewhat disappointing on account of his inconsistent minutes. He’s still a 7’3 giant with solid mobility and the ceiling of a high-level NBA defender. San Antonio has very little long-term frontcourt depth behind Wembanyama, so adding another huge body in Zikarsky could turn the Spurs into a defensive juggernaut for the next five to ten years.

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET) - Tre Johnson, G, Texas

After drafting Rob Dillingham in the top 10 last season, the Wolves add another dynamic offensive threat in Johnson. His shooting has been scorching to begin his Texas career, hitting NBA-quality shots off of the dribble and as an off-ball shooter. He’s competing harder on defense and Minnesota has done well developing defensive guards. Adding another spark on offense next to Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle would be ideal here.

17. OKC Thunder (via MIA) - Jalil Bethea, G, Miami

Bethea hasn’t played starter minutes yet for Miami, but his shotmaking talent is undeniable. He will drain shots off of the dribble from 30 feet, sprint off of movement and drive off of the catch. OKC can be patient with Bethea, waiting for him to add strength and improve as a scorer at the basket. His shooting and off-ball movement would theoretically fit smoothly with the Thunder’s guard-driven offense.

18. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL) - Liam McNeeley, F, UConn

McNeeley has already proven himself an elite off-ball shooter in high school and he’s shooting well early into his UConn career. McNeeley can’t do much on offense outside of shooting and he’s not an elite physical talent. But adding another tall, complementary shooter on the wing would help Wembanyama and the Spurs continue to build up their core.

19. Brooklyn Nets (via NYK) - Noah Penda, F, Le Mans

The Nets may not make all of their picks in this draft but if they do, they may want to draft a player they can stash overseas. Enter Noah Penda, a 6’8 forward with a high basketball feel, great off-ball defense and enticing creation flashes. Brooklyn can wait for him to improve his jumper and offensive consistency before bringing him over, adding another high-ceiling wing to this roster.

20. Memphis Grizzlies - Ben Saraf, G, Ulm

The Grizzlies are loaded with defensive wings and bigs, so adding another complementary offensive guard would be welcome. Saraf has a wicked handle, capable of breaking down defenses to score and pass. He’s not an overwhelming athlete, but Memphis wouldn’t need him to create at a high volume.

21. Atlanta Hawks (via SAC) - Hugo Gonzalez, F, Real Madrid

Gonzalez would add to Atlanta’s bright young perimeter defense led by Dyson Daniels. He’s another fiery competitor and aggressive defensive player, blocking shots with explosive vertical leaping and sliding at the point of attack. Playing next to Trae Young will help Gonzalez find easy looks and hopefully progress his slashing-based offense.

22. Orlando Magic - Kam Jones, G, Marquette

Orlando needs more offensive juice in their guard room, especially given Cole Anthony’s offensive struggles. Jones is a potent scorer, shooting off of the dribble at a high level and scoring efficiently at the rim. His playmaking makes him a threat to create for others. Jones isn’t the biggest or strongest defender, but Orlando’s elite defense should help insulate him.

Kam Jones could help Orlando reach new heights. Source: Imagn

23. Orlando Magic (via DEN) - Noa Essengue, F, Ulm

For their second pick of this back-to-back, the Magic swing for upside with Essengue. He’s the youngest player in the draft, not turning 18 until mid-December. Essengue’s physical tools stand out, especially as a defender. He’s mobile, explosive and fluid. Essengue’s offense is raw, but the Magic can wait for the 6’9 Frenchman to develop.

24. Houston Rockets (via PHX) - Alex Karaban, F, UConn

Karaban is playing the best two-way basketball of his career early this season, especially standing out on the defensive end. His off-ball shooting and decision-making smarts project him smoothly to a complementary forward role in the NBA. Houston could use more low-usage shooters and any rim protection Karaban would bring is a nice bonus.

25. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU) - Asa Newell, F, Georgia

Newell’s physical tools have helped him thrive on the defensive end early in his career. He’s an excellent mover at 6’10, capable of sliding on the perimeter and rotating to block shots. Brooklyn continues to swing for upside with their final pick of the draft, hoping Newell can improve as a shooter to develop into a two-way contributor.

26. Atlanta Hawks (via LAL) - Mark Sears, G, Alabama

Sears may be the best player in college basketball this season and one of the deadliest offensive weapons in the class. Sub six-foot guards will always struggle some in the NBA, but Sears has the shooting, driving and passing talent to overcome this. He’d function well as a backup initiator when Trae Young isn’t playing.

27. Boston Celtics - Owen Freeman, C, Iowa

Given the volatility of Boston’s center room, it makes sense to add another capable rotation big. Freeman is a strong defender, always contesting with great verticality with enough versatility to defend the perimeter some. He’s not the most dynamic offensive player, but Freeman will have easy chances to score on the interior playing with the Celtics.

28. Golden State Warriors - Milan Momcilovic, F, Iowa State

Milan Momcilovic is a rare shotmaker at 6’8, capable of shooting off-dribble and off-movement from all over the floor. His shooting and high feel for the game make him an ideal Warrior. Momcilovic’s defense and athleticism are both works in progress, but Golden State’s elite defense should help compensate for that.

29. Los Angeles Clippers (via OKC) - John Mobley Jr., Ohio State

Outside of James Harden and Norman Powell’s creation, the Clippers have struggled on offense from the perimeter. Mobley has been one of the best shooters in the country thus far and his on and off-ball shotmaking would help a defensively oriented Clippers perimeter room. LA’s roster can help cover for Mobley’s size and defensive limitations while he adds more shooting.

30. Utah Jazz (via CLE) - Nique Clifford, F, Colorado State

The Jazz badly need defensive help on the wing, especially considering Taylor Hendricks’s unfortunate injury. Clifford is one of the better on-ball defenders in the class, moving with excellent speed and fluidity to guard in isolation and in screen situations. He’s shooting the ball well to begin the year once again. That shooting added to Clifford’s passing bodes well for his future as a three-and-D wing.

Very early 2025 NBA Mock Draft first round order

Projected pick Player Team 1 Cooper Flagg Toronto Raptors 2 Dylan Harper Utah Jazz 3 Ace Bailey Portland Trail Blazers 4 Nolan Traore Brooklyn Nets 5 Will Riley Philadelphia 76ers 6 VJ Edgecombe Washington Wizards 7 Kon Knueppel New Orleans Pelicans 8 Khaman Malauch Brooklyn Nets via Milwaukee Bucks 9 Kaspar Jakucionis Chicago Bulls 10 Collin Murray-Boyles Indiana Pacers 11 Boogie Fland San Antonio Spurs 12 Flory Bidunga Oklahoma City Thunder 13 Labaron Philon Dallas Mavericks 14 Egor Demin Utah Jazz 15 Rocco Zikarsky San Antonio Spurs via Chicago Bulls 16 Tre Johnson Minnesota Timberwolves via Detroit Pistons 17 Jalil Bathea Oklahoma City Thunder via Miami Heat 18 Liam McNeely San Antonio Spurs via Atlanta Hawks 19 Noah Penda Brooklyn Nets via New York Knicks 20 Ben Saraf Memphis Grizzlies 21 Hugo Gonzalez Atlanta Hawks via Sacramento Kings 22 Kam Jones Orlando Magic 23 Noa Essengue Orlando Magic via Denver Nuggets 24 Alex Karaban Houston Rockets via Phoenix Suns 25 Asa Newell Brooklyn Nets via Houston 26 Mark Sears Atlanta Hawks via Los Angeles Lakers 27 Owen Freeman Boston Celtics 28 Milan Momcilovic Golden State Warriors 29 John Mobley Jr. Los Angeles Clippers via Oklahoma City Thunder 30 Nique Clifford Utah Jazz via Cleveland Cavaliers

