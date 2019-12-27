Veteran forward Jeff Green becomes free-agent

Shubham Sharma

Dec 27, 2019

Veteran forward Jeff Green has cleared his waiver with the Utah Jazz, making him an unrestricted free agent, after he was released by Jazz on Tuesday. Green was strategically released by the team after the Jazz acquired Jordan Clarkson in a trade deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to Chris Haynes, Green cleared his waivers within two days after he was released by Utah Jazz.

Veteran forward Jeff Green has cleared waivers and is now an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 26, 2019

Green has been with seven franchises in his last six seasons and has a career average of 13 points and 4.4 rebounds. Overall, he has played for eight different teams in his 12-year NBA career.

With Jazz, Green had a poor start, averaging 7.8 points and 2.7 rebounds. He played at an average of 18.4 minutes per night and shot at a rate of 38.5% from the field. The Jazz want Georges Niang to take up more time on the court and represent them going forward.

Although few teams have available rosters for Green to fit in, and his stats do him no favors, it will be interesting to see where he goes next. But with his experience, teams would not mind grabbing him on a minumum-salary contract.