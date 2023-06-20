Victor Wembanyama will join LeBron James & Cristiano Ronaldo among celebrities to throw first pitch at MLB game

Victor Wembanyama is projected to be selected first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft later this week. He has been hyped as a once in a generational type of talent due to his ability to score from all three levels, handle the ball, and defend despite being 7'4. Wembanyama, who is in New York ahead of Thursday's draft, will receive the honor of throwing out the first pitch at the New York Yankees game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

The team announced the news on Twitter, stating:

"We look forward to welcoming @vicw_32 to The Stadium tonight to deliver the ceremonial 1st pitch! 🏀"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Check out the New York Yankees tweet on Victor Wembanyama below:

Wembanyama joins a long line of sports stars that have thrown out the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game. NBA stars that have thrown out the first pitch include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Dirk Nowitzki and Shaquille O'Neal. Non-NBA stars who have received the honor include 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The ceremonial first pitch is a tradition before baseball games. While there are often viral moments created by those who fail to strike zone, Wembanyama will look to follow the footsteps of those who throw a strike.

Check out some NBA stars throwing out the first pitch below:

How does Victor Wembanyama project as an NBA player?

Victor Wembanyama has received plenty of pre-draft hype. He has drawn comparisons to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and even LeBron James before ever stepping foot on an NBA court.

While the comparisons to Antetokounmpo and Durant are based off of his play and potential, there have been plenty of debates as to whether he is a better prospect than James was coming out of high school.

Wembanyama has averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field, 27.5% from three-point range and 82.8% from the free-throw line for the Metropolitan 92 of the LNB Pro A in France. He was named Pro A MVP, Pro A Best Scorer, Pro A Best Defender, Pro A Best Young Player and Pro A All-First Team.

While Wembanyama is said to have all the talent in the world, he will need to prove it against the top talent in the world next season. Furthermore, he will need to prove that he can stay healthy despite his massive frame.

Check out Victor Wembanyama's highlights below:

Poll : 0 votes