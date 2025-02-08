Victor Wembanyama stats tonight: How did Spurs star perform alongside new teammate De’Aaron Fox (Feb. 7)

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs visited the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center for their first regular-season matchup of the 2024-25 NBA season. The big man and Co. are coming from a 126-125 result against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, with Wemby leading the way with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

The first quarter started with Wembanyama scoring a two-point shot to give his team the first lead of the game. He couldn't extend his good moment was blocked, missed shots and committed fouls. The Hornets ended the first quarter up 34-22, with the Frenchman stopping seven points on 3-from-8 shooting from the field.

The Spurs were more competitive in the second quarter, but it wasn't enough to get close to Charlotte after tying with 28 points each. San Antonio entered halftime with 50 points, with Victor Wembanyama adding five units to his account. He finished the first half with 12 points, exactly the same points the Spurs needed to tie the Hornets.

Check out Victor Wembanyama stats below.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Victor Wembanyama 12 6 1 0 2 0

