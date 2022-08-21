Video: Chet Holmgren attempts to guard LeBron James in transition, injures his ankle after taking a hit

#2 draft pick Chet Holmgren went head-to-head with four-time NBA champion LeBron James in Saturday's star-studded Pro-Am tournament game in Seattle hosted by Jamal Crawford.

It didn't take long for Holmgren to get the opportunity to guard James. The two players were in a 1v1 situation within the first minute of the game.

It wasn't an easy situation either, as he had to defend against the LA Lakers superstar in transition, where he is at his lethal best. Holmgren managed to avoid getting scored against, but he rolled his ankle after taking a hit from LeBron. The OKC Thunder big hobbled off the court after the play. Here's the clip:

Steven Adams Stats @funakistats Chet’s ankle gone after defending a Bron layup 1 minute into the game… Chet’s ankle gone after defending a Bron layup 1 minute into the game… https://t.co/8Lk5St12rD

Chet Holmgren didn't return to the floor after that play. Meanwhile, LeBron James and the rest of the NBA stars in action also had to return home early after the game was called off midway through the second quarter due to condensation on the court.

Milwaukee Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp tried to dunk the ball on the final possession but lost his footing due to the slippery floor. Fortunately, he avoided an injury. Jamal Crawford proceeded to call the game off due to unsafe playing conditions, making sure none of the players suffered any injuries.

LeBron James spotted working out after the game was called off

LeBron James warms up before Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards

LeBron James seems to be preparing for the next campaign with great intensity this offseason. Since the LA Lakers failed to make the playoffs last season, 'King James' will be determined to have a better year collectively this time around. He averaged 30.3 points per game in the 2021-22 campaign and will be eager to produce the goods in year 20.

Though James didn't get to play an entire game in the Seattle Pro-Am tournament, he didn't go home without sweating it out. The former Cavaliers superstar worked out after the game got called off. Here's a clip of him going through his routines:

The LA Lakers are looking weak on paper compared to the rest of the Western Conference heavyweights. They are yet to make a significant trade move that could help improve their odds of contending for the championship next year.

The Lakers will continue to rely on LeBron to deliver the results until then, so him being in top shape will come as a positive piece of news for the team's fans in the offseason.

