Video: "Then imma turn that motherf**ker on" - LeBron James uploads hype video featuring his Drew League masterclass, DeMar DeRozan features

LeBron James surprised the Drew League with his first appearance in over a decade. The LA Lakers superstar played for the MMV Cheaters with Chicago Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan.

While fans waited for "King James" to come out, the four-time MVP prepared in the locker room. He posted a video on Instagram of his preparation for the game against the Black Pearl Elite. He said:

“Get a lil warmed up first, get going, run up and down a little bit. See how I feel then imma turn that motherf**ker on. I don’t come here to waste nobody’s time.”

The video showed James getting dressed, stretching and performing push-ups before entering the court to a thundering ovation. It was a surreal moment for many who have not had the chance to see the 18x All-Star live in action.

The four-time champ didn't waste anybody's time, giving the fans what they came to watch. James had a masterful performance, finishing with 42 points, 16 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists.

The significance of James' participation was not lost on LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who recognized the effort James gave the fans:

“A big thank you to LeBron James for playing in the Drew League in South Los Angeles yesterday and giving all the young fans who can’t afford to go to a Lakers game and have never been to Crypto.com Arena an opportunity to see him play in person.”

Several high-profile personalities also came to watch the show. Draymond Green, Quavo and LaVar Ball were spotted watching the game.

Right after the game, LeBron James posted a message of appreciation:

“Thank you @DrewLeague!! Loved the energy from start to finish! All for the city of angels!!”

Unlike LeBron James, Kyrie Irving didn't show up

Kyrie Irving didn't show up for a Drew League game as he was with LA Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy. [Photo: FirstSportz]

Kyrie Irving's rumored participation gave another reason for fans to get excited. Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley was positive, via ESPN, that the Brooklyn Nets point guard would also play.

Fans who wanted to see Irving work his magic were left disappointed.

Later reports would reveal that the Nets superstar helped LA Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy with his basketball girls clinic.

