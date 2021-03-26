Villanova Wildcats vs Baylor Bears Prediction & Match Preview - March 27, 2021 | March Madness 2021

The Baylor Bears are one of just two top seeds remaining in March Madness. The Bears took care of business in the first two rounds, handling Hartford and Wisconsin with little resistance.

The Baylor Bears will now prepare for a Sweet Sixteen matchup with the three-time NCAA champions, Villanova Wildcats, who are the fifth seed in the region.

Match Details

Fixture: Baylor Bears vs Villanova Wildcats - March Madness 2021: Round of 16.

Date & Time: Saturday, March 27th, 2021; 5:15 PM ET.

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Baylor Bears Preview

Baylor Bears celebrate a Sweet Sixteen appearance.

The Baylor Bears have avoided close calls thus far, taking 24 and 13-point victories in their first two matches. The Baylor Bears have not had a successful history in March Madness, getting eliminated in both their Sweet Sixteen matchups.

The Bears are averaging an incredible 84.4 points per game this season, nearly nine points more than that of the Villanova Wildcats offense. The Baylor Bears will have a considerable advantage in this matchup, but the Wildcats offense could be dangerous if they get hot.

Key Player - MaCio Teague

After a slow night of shooting against Wisconsin in the second round, MaCio Teague will hope to find his stroke and help his team advance to the next round. The senior guard shot just 28% from the field against the Badgers, which was well below his 48% shooting on the season.

Teague averages 16.1 points and four rebounds per game, leaving the Villanova Wildcats at a backcourt disadvantage when their star guard is injured. If MaCio Teague is able to find his rhythm early, the Baylor Bears could well be on their way to the Elite Eight.

Baylor Bears Predicted Lineup

G Mark Vital, F Flo Thamba, G MaCio Teague, G Davion Mitchell, G Jared Butler.

Villanova Wildcats Preview

Villanova Wildcats are making their 19th Sweet Sixteen appearance.

As a mainstay in the March Madness tournament, the Villanova Wildcats could present a viable threat to the Baylor Bears on Saturday. Despite the loss of team captain Collin Gillespie just before the tournament, the Villanova offense has stepped up in a big way.

The Villanova Wildcats rolled to a 23-point victory over North Texas in the second round, earning their third Sweet Sixteen appearance in the last four years. With talented forwards leading their offensive effort, the Villanova Wildcats will be put to the test against one of the best teams in all of college basketball.

Key Player - Jermaine Samuels

Jermaine Samuels and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl have created quite a frontcourt for the Villanova Wildcats. Samuels has been dangerous all season, averaging 12 points and 6.5 rebounds per outing on the year.

RiversAthletics: RT @John_Fanta: "It's actually surreal. It's pretty cool, I'm not going to lie. We've been staying together. We've been getting better." - Jermaine Samuels on @NovaMBB advancing to the Sweet 16 pic.twitter.com/9oE8gwdeu4 — The ISL (@ISLSPORTS) March 22, 2021

While Robinson-Earl takes care of Flo Thamba, Jermaine Samuels will likely have to guard Mark Vital on the perimeter. If Samuels is able to minimize the Bears at the offensive end, the Wildcats could pull off a wild Sweet Sixteen upset.

Villanova Wildcats Predicted Lineup

F Jermaine Samuels, F Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, G Caleb Daniels, G Chris Arcidiacono, G Justin Moore.

Baylor vs Villanova Prediction

The Villanova Wildcats were not given much of a chance in this tournament after losing Collin Gillespie for the season, but the group refused to give in. The Wildcats have won their first two games by a combined 33 points, proving that their offense is capable of getting to the basket.

The Baylor Bears have been equally impressive, though, dominating a very strong Wisconsin team to reach the Sweet Sixteen tournament. If the Baylor Bears offense is able to execute their gameplan, they will hold the advantage in this battle.

Where to watch Baylor Bears vs Villanova?

The game will be broadcast live on CBS.