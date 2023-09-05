"Wall needs to build His agent A Statue": Fans wheezing after value metric lists $110,000,000-worth John Wall as most overpaid player ever

John Wall is No. 1 among NBA players on a list he may want no part of. According to HoopsHype’s Real Value metric list, Wall was named the most overpaid NBA player of all time.

Wall has struggled to find a role in the league as he had injuries and disagreements with front offices. Yet the point guard continued to cash massive checks as his career dwindled.

The guard has $276.4 million in career earnings and has a reported net worth of $110 million.

Wall finished ahead of Gordon Hayward, Klay Thompson, Tyson Chandler and Juwan Howard in the top five. The rest of the top 10 also had Kevin Love, Dikembe Mutombo, Nicolas Batum, Chandler Parsons and Al Horford.

Many fans had hilarious reactions to Wall’s less-than-prestigious honor. Many praised Wall’s agent for swindling the basketball business.

“Wall needs to build his agent a statue,” one fan wrote.

Wall’s representative is the famous sports agent, fiancé of Adele and LeBron James' best friend Rich Paul. Wall was one of his first premiere clients after James and the two put together quite a resume of huge deals.

John Wall's career before and after signing a max contract

Wall signed a max contract with the Washington Wizards in 2017. The extension was worth 4 years and $171 million. That was on top of the two previous deals the Wizards already gave Wall.

His rookie deal was four years, $24 million. He then got a nice raise in the form of a five-year, $84 million deal before the max extension.

Wall’s earnings did not stop after the massive Wizards deal. He continued to make bank despite sitting out a ton of games with injuries in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons when he played less than 50 games each year. He made $38 million for zero games in the 2019-20, COVID-affected year.

Washington then dealt Wall and his huge contract to the Houston Rockets. Wall sat out for a lengthy time and only played 40 games for the Rockets in the 2020-21 season.

The Rockets bought out Wall’s remaining deal, in the end paying $126.2 million for just 40 games in a Rockets uniform.

Wall then signed a two-year, $13.2 million deal with the LA Clippers. He played 34 games only to be traded back to the Rockets and was waived. He remains a free agent.

After signing the max contract, Wall never played more than 41 games in a season. He was still productive at times during his short stints. He averaged 20.6 points per game with the Rockets in 2020-21.

Before the deal, Wall was an All-Star level player with the Wizards, named to five All-Star teams.

He averaged a career-high 23.1 ppg and 10.7 assists in the 2016-17 season with Washington. He also showed out on the defensive end with 2.0 steals per game that season.

