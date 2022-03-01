"Warriors got Dinwiddied" - Reddit roasts Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry for letting Dallas Mavericks go on a 26-1 run en route to a 107-101 loss

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are certainly one of the NBA's top teams. But in the NBA, every team makes a run.

Golden State blew a 19-point lead Sunday night in as the Dallas Mavericks pulled off an amazing, 107-101 come-from-behind victory in San Francisco. Dallas outscored the Warriors 33-13 in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors led by as many as 21 points in the game. It was the fourth-largest blown fourth-quarter lead in the NBA this season.

Fans took to Reddit to comment on the collapse of Golden State, with some even praising Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who finished with 24 points.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors looking to rebound for the final stretch of the regular season

Although Sunday night's collapse was disappointing for the Golden State Warriors, the team still finds itself in a great position for the remainder of the season.

Golden State (43-18) is in second place in the Western Conference. With a number of key players expected back, including forward Draymond Green, the Warriors should be able to make a serious run at the NBA Finals.

While the Warriors look like a team that can make some noise when playoff time comes around, it's clear the team is missing some important pieces. The most crucial piece, of course, is Green, who has been sidelined for an extended period with a back injury.

Although Green is expected to return soon, monitoring his health throughout the remainder of the year will be important. Green has been the heart and soul of Golden State's impressive defense for years. The team's recent struggles without him show how valuable his impact is.

The Warriors are 13-9 – and 2-5 in their last seven games – since Green was sidelined Jan. 11 They were 30-9 before losing him.

The Warriors have the potential to be one of the league's most dangerous teams when at full force.

Veteran wing Klay Thompson continues to ease back into more minutes as the team awaits the return of second-year big man James Wiseman. For now, Sunday night will continue to leave a sour taste for the Warriors.

It was clear basketball fans were shocked as well, as Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie helped bring the team a come-from-behind victory on the road.

