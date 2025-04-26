Warriors' Moses Moody chuckles as he points out the irony in Dillon Brooks calling out Draymond Green 'dirty'

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Moses Moody finds it ironic that Dillon Brooks called Draymond Green a "dirty player" following the controversial play that led to Jimmy Butler's pelvic contusion in Game 2 of their first-round series on Sunday.

After the game, Rockets forward Amen Thompson criticized some Warriors fans, who said he was a "dirty player" for undercutting Butler. Meanwhile, Houston fans believe Draymond Green deserves the blame, accusing the former Defensive Player of the Year of shoving Thompson.

The way Dillon Brooks sees things, Green is the "dirty player."

Moody and Golden State coach Steve Kerr find Brooks' take ironic. According to ESPN's article published on Saturday, when Moody and Kerr were informed about what Brooks said, they both chuckled.

"It's a little ironic, isn't it?" Moody said.

As the article pointed out, three years ago, when Golden State and Memphis battled in the postseason, a flagrant 2 foul by Brooks on Gary Payton II led to the second-generation hooper suffering a fractured elbow.

From the sounds of things, Moody hasn't forgotten the play.

"You can see he was inadvertently tripped," - ESPN's Tim Legler weighs in on play that led to Jimmy Butler's injury

Ahead of Game 4 between the Warriors and the Rockets on Saturday, Jimmy Butler's status is still up in the air.

Per the latest NBA.com injury report, he is listed as questionable along with Gary Payton II, who is dealing with a right shoulder strain. Butler's status has been a major talking point over the last few days.

The way former ESPN analyst Tim Legler sees things, there was nothing dirty about the play where Butler was injured.

“If you’ve got two eyes, you can see he was inadvertently tripped into him," Legler said on Friday, via 'All City All NBA.' "The only way you think that was intentional is if you’re a Warriors fan. End of story.”

While Warriors coach Steve Kerr found it ironic that Dillon Brooks called Draymond Green a "dirty player," he was also notably quoted in the ESPN article as saying that he didn't think anything was malicious on the play.

With the action becoming increasingly physical in the first-round series, only time will tell how things play out in Game 4.

