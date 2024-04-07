"Was Ja out there?" - NBA Twitter erupts into Ja Morant memefest following shooting at FedExForum ahead of Grizzlies vs Pistons

Shooting erupted at the FedEx Forum in Memphis ahead of the Grizzlies' game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. The incident sparked a Ja Morant memefest on Twitter, with many making reference to the All-Star guard's previous issues with showcasing guns in public.

According to reports, the incident took place just as the Grizzlies were about to start playing the Pistons.

A group of three men reportedly approached another man and started shooting near where the Grizzlies play their home games. A chase among those involved ensued in Downtown Memphis. Police made arrests after the incident, which thankfully left no one hurt from gunfire.

NBA fans gave an amusing takes on social media at the expense of Memphis All-Star Morant, who got in hot water last season for repeatedly brandishing firearms on social media.

Below are what some of them wrote on X:

"Was Ja out there?"

Some reactions circled around Morant and the suspension he was metted.

X user Fernando Ocasio (@TechPalstalk) wrote:

"Ja Morant back at it again smh"

User Hamu (@FBball123), for his part, said:

"Cmon Ja u just finished ur suspension man"

Another X user Miles Royer commented:

"Is Ja getting suspended a third time?"

Comments also spoke about Memphis and Detroit being among the tough neighborhoods in the United States, and the incident was not all surprising to an extent.

X user david (@davethe_king69) wrote:

'The ghetto vs the ghetto any surprises here ??"

Championship Otto (@ChiefOttoSosa), for his part, said:

"And y'all blame JA for staying armed when Memphis probably the most dangerous city in the U.S"

Another comment from Captain Munch (@BradyGeyer) read:

"memphis vs detroit. recipe for success"

Of course, there were also those who spotlighted the seriousness of the incident and sent well-wishes. X user Tech Tend Hub (@TechTrendHub) wrote:

"Hoping for peace, not just in the game but everywhere."

"Ja can’t catch a break with these jokes. But in all seriousness prayers up," @reesh0001 commented.

Morant missed the early part of the Grizzlies season after serving his 25-game suspension for gun issues he was involved in last season.

His return, however, lasted only nine games as he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. He had averages of 25.1 points, 8.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 35 minutes before he exited.

Grizzlies win over Pistons amid shooting incident

Amid the shooting incident that took place ahead of their game on Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies went on to defeat the Detroit Pistons, 108-90. It was their third straight victory.

Seven players scored in double-digits in the win, led by 17 points each from Trey Jemison and Maozinha Pereira. Scotty Pippen Jr. had 16 while GG Jackson and Lamar Stevens each had 15 markers.

Memphis used a strong opening half to build a 19-point cushion, 57-38, at the halftime break and cruised for the win from there.

Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, they slumped to a 116-96 loss in the second of their back-to-back set at home to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Memphis currently sits at 13th spot in the Western Conference at 27-51 and are already out of the playoff race. It next plays the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.