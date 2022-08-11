“Was Kareem ever going to go third in the draft? I don’t think so” - Nick Wright says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was a franchise changer

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA. He played in the league for 20 years, winning six championships and six MVP awards and becoming the all-time leading scorer.

Abdul-Jabbar is arguably the greatest big man in league history as he dominated the game on both ends of the floor. He is generally considered a top three player of all time, but some rank him even higher.

Nick Wright ranked the 19-time All-Star as the second-best player in history. According to Wright, Abdul-Jabbar is right behind LeBron James.

On Colin Cowherd's podcast, Wright spoke about Abdul-Jabbar, James and Michael Jordan.

"We have been told that Michael Jordan averaging 20 points a game for a s***ty Wizards team at age 40 is a badge of honor," Wright said. "Kareem Abdul-Jabbar averaged 22 points a game in the NBA Finals at age 40."

Wright compared the two legends in the late stages of their careers. Jordan was with the Washington Wizards, averaging 20.0 points per game and winning 37 games in his last season. Abdul-Jabbar, on the other hand, led his Lakers to a back-to-back championship.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James were amazing from the start

When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James entered the league, they immediately became superstars.

Abdul-Jabbar improved the Milwaukee Bucks from 27 to 56 wins, while James' Cleveland Cavaliers improved to 35 wins, up from 17.

This is what Nick Wright pointed out as he explained why he took these two players over Michael Jordan.

"When they first walked into the league, Kareem was the best player. LeBron was finishing top three in MVP by year two, and he was straight out of high school," Wright said. "LeBron was the greatest prospect ever. Kareem was a franchise-changer that took a 27-win team to 56 wins. Jordan took a 27-win team to 38 wins.

"They both had won 27 games before he got there."

Jordan needed a few years to turn his Chicago Bulls into a fantastic team (in the years before the NBA expanded). In his first three seasons, the Bulls averaged 36 wins per game and were knocked out in the first round every season.

Abdul-Jabbar led his Milwaukee Bucks to a championship in his second year. James reached the conference semifinals in his third year and the NBA Finals in the fourth.

Michael Jordan wasn't the first overall pick

Abdul-Jabbar and James were both generational talents who were first picks in their drafts. Jordan, however, was the third overall pick.

MVPs + Rings by a player:



16 — Bill Russell

12 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

11 — Michael Jordan

16 — Bill Russell
12 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
11 — Michael Jordan
8 — LeBron James

In a day when centers were king, the Houston Rockets selected Hakeem Olajuwon with the first pick, while the Portland Trail Blazers picked Sam Bowie.

"Jordan was a really good college player who went third in the draft," Wright said. "Was Kareem ever going to go third in the draft? I don't think so. Was LeBron ever going to go third in the draft? I don't think so."

The Bulls made the right choice by picking Jordan as he turned them into one of the best and most popular teams in league history. Winning a three-peat is extremely difficult, yet Jordan did it twice.

Abdul-Jabbar and James are fantastic players, but Jordan achieved more in only 15 years in the league.

