Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 17th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Washington Wizards at the Barclays Center in a clash between two Eastern Conference teams. The Nets won their first two matchups this season, with the Wizards winning the third, 113-112 earlier this month.

The Wizards suffered a 113-108 defeat at the hands of the revamped Indiana Pacers in their previous fixture. Tyrese Haliburton recorded a double-double with 21 points and 14 assists for Indiana, while Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined for 53 points in the loss.

The Nets are coming off a 111-106 win at Madison Square Garden, beating the Knicks in a close contest. Seth Curry was exceptional from beyond the arc, draining six of his nine three-point attempts in the win.

The Washington Wizards (26-31) are eleventh in the Eastern Conference standings, trying to keep their hopes of a playoff spot alive via the play-in tournament route. They will look to end their two-game road trip with a win.

The Brooklyn Nets (31-27) are eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, boosted by the addition of Seth Curry and Andre Drummond to their rotation. They will look to carry their momentum from beyond the arc in the previous game into the Wizards matchup.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

The Wizards will play without the services of Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis as they recover from wrist and knee injuries respectively. Daniel Gafford is listed as out while he undergoes reconditioning after leaving the league’s health and safety protocols. Rui Hachimura’s availability will be a game-time decision as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Superstar point guard Kyrie Irving will be unavailable for the Wizards fixture because it is a Nets home game. Kevin Durant and Joe Harris will remain out, recovering from knee and ankle injuries respectively. Ben Simmons is yet to feature for the Nets but has no debut date set so far.

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

Washington Wizards

Raul Neto will assume the team’s point guard duties alongside Corey Kispert at the shooting guard position. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma will fill the forward positions, with Thomas Bryant as the team’s big man at center.

NBC Sports Wizards @NBCSWizards ISH GETS UP FOR THE SLAM!!! ISH GETS UP FOR THE SLAM!!! https://t.co/3vcIkniRrW

Deni Avdija, Ish Smith and Anthony Gill will provide the team with some valuable contributions off the bench. Rui Hachimura could see a few minutes in the rotation if he’s cleared to play.

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets will start with Patty Mills and Seth Curry in the team’s backcourt. Bruce Brown starts at small forward while James Johnson will be the Nets’ starting power forward. New signee, Andre Drummond protects the paint at the center position.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets



20 PTS | 6 AST | 6 3PM Back-to-back 20+ point games for @sdotcurry 20 PTS | 6 AST | 6 3PM Back-to-back 20+ point games for @sdotcurry 🔥20 PTS | 6 AST | 6 3PM https://t.co/dt78ADfAuF

Cam Thomas, LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin are expected to lead the second unit, with Jevon Carter and Kessler Edwards in the mix as well.

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

Point Guard – Raul Neto | Shooting Guard – Corey Kispert | Small Forward – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Power Forward – Kyle Kuzma | Center – Thomas Bryant.

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard – Patty Mills | Shooting Guard – Seth Curry | Small Forward – Bruce Brown | Power Forward – James Johnson | Center – Andre Drummond.

