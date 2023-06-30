Washington Mystics vs Atlanta Dream Prediction & Game Preview - June 30th, 2023 | WNBA

The Washington Mystics (9-5) will travel to take on the Atlanta Dream (5-8) on Friday night in the WNBA. The game tips off at 8:30pm ET. It is one of two games on the WNBA slate on Friday.

The game is a part of the in-season tournament known as the Commissioner's Cup. Each team only has two games remaining in the Cup, and will need to win them and get some help from the teams above them. The loser on Friday night will be eliminated from contention for the Cup Final.

The Mystics won the first matchup between these two this season 109-86. This will be the second straight game between these two after they squared off on Wednesday.

WNBA Game Preview

The Mystics are on fire, winning four of their last five games. They will be favored on the road against the struggling Dream, who have lost three in a row.

Elena Delle Donne is back to her All-Star production. She leads the Mystics with 18.6 points per game. She is shooting 48.1 per cent from the field and 95.9 per cent from the free throw line this season.

She could have a big game against the Dream’s front court. It will be a big matchup of stars as she will square off against Cheyenne Parker of the Dream. She is averaging 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this year.

Despite their recent struggles, the Dream can put up points. They are averaging 84.7 points per game in their last 10 games. Washington is scoring 80.5 ppg in their previous 10 appearances.

The difference is in the defense. The Dream cannot stop a nosebleed lately. In their last 10 games, they are allowing a whopping 91.7 ppg.

Delle Donne and company could feast on the poor defense on Friday night. Washington is much better on the defensive end. They have only allowed 74.4 ppg in their last 10 games.

Game Odds

Spread: Washington Mystics (-2.5)

Total (O/U): 164.5

Moneyline: Washington (-145) vs Atlanta (+125)

Game Prediction

Washington Mystics should continue their winning ways in this WNBA game. The Dream’s defense will struggle to contain Delle Donne inside. Parker will try to match the output on the other end, but it will be too much to carry. Washington is favored on the road for a reason and should roll in this one, beating Atlanta for the second straight time.

Washington 89 - Atlanta 80

