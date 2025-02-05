Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 5, 2025

There are 11 games on the NBA schedule for Wednesday, including the Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets matchup. The Wizards are looking to extend their shocking winning streak to three, while the Nets are coming off their third consecutive win in a row.

Tonight's game is the first meeting of the season between the two Eastern Conference teams. The Wizards have not won in Brooklyn since Feb. 17, 2022, with the Nets dominating the past 10 matchups with seven wins.

Washington still owns the worst record in the NBA at 8-41, but they won back-to-back games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets. The Nets, on the other hand, are 17-33 and currently sitting at No. 12 in the East standings.

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets Game Details and Odds

The Wizards-Nets game is scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York at 7:30 p.m. EST. It will be locally televised on the Monument Sports Network in Washington, D.C., and the YES Network in Brooklyn.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Wizards (+105) vs. Nets (-125)

Spread: Wizards +2 (-110) vs. Nets -2 (-110)

Total (O/U): Wizards o216.5 (-112) vs. Nets u216.5 (-109)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Team Records and Trends

The Washington Wizards are 3-7 against the Brooklyn Nets in their past 10 matchups.

The Wizards have a record of 8-41 when they are listed as the underdogs.

The Nets are 3-2 this season if they are the favorites to win the game.

Washington is 3-6 against the spread in their last nine games.

Brooklyn is 4-1 against the spread in their past five games in the month of February.

The total has gone OVER three times in Washington's last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in Brooklyn's last seven games.

Player Props

Note: The odds for player props are still unavailable. It will be posted once it's available.

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets are favored to beat the Washington Wizards at the Barclays Center on Wednesday. The Nets and Wizards are playing well and are both looking to extend their winning streak.

However, the Nets might be able to pull it off and snap Washington's two-game winning streak. The prediction is a win for Brooklyn, with the total going OVER 216.5 points.

