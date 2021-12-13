Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards will head to the Ball Arena for a matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

Washington head into this matchup after suffering a blowout loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday. Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points on the night to lead the Jazz from the front. The defeat was the Wizards' fourth loss in five games.

The Washington Wizards will be hoping to get back to winning ways soon, as the battle to get into the playoffs intensifies in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, Denver secured a 112-127 win over the San Antonio Spurs in their previous game, with Nikola Jokic scoring 35 points and grabbing 17 rebounds. The victory helped them get back to the .500 mark.

However, the Denver Nuggets are capable of doing much better than that and will be keen to find some consistency going forward.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Thomas Bryant and Rui Hachimura are indefinitely out of the Washington Wizards' team. The former is still recovering from an ACL injury, while the latter is out due to personal reasons.

To add to the Wizards' concerns, Kyle Kuzma recently entered the league's health and safety protocols. This will keep him out of action for 10 days.

Player Name Status Reason Thomas Bryant Out ACL Injury Rui Hachimura Out Return to competition reconditioning Kyle Kuzma Out Health and Safety Protocols

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS Anthony Gill says Rui Hachimura gave the entire team watches today. He got everyone a 'Rui Hachimura G-Shock.' They were in their lockers when they got to the facility today.



"Great guy, great surprise," Gill said. Anthony Gill says Rui Hachimura gave the entire team watches today. He got everyone a 'Rui Hachimura G-Shock.' They were in their lockers when they got to the facility today."Great guy, great surprise," Gill said.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and PJ Dozier are indefinitely out of the Denver Nuggets team due to injuries. Austin Rivers is also reported to be out due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Meanwhile, Will Barton has been listed as questionable for the game against the Washington Wizards.

Player Name Status Reason Jamal Murray Out ACL Injury JaMychal Green Doubtful Right Ankle Sprain Michael Porter Jr. Out Back Injury PJ Dozier Out Left ACL Injury Austin Rivers Out Health and Safety Protocol Will Barton Questionable Non-Covid Illness

Denver Nuggets @nuggets Nuggets guard PJ Dozier has undergone left anterior cruciate reconstruction performed by Dr. Daniel Cooper at the Carrell Clinic. He will be out indefinitely. Nuggets guard PJ Dozier has undergone left anterior cruciate reconstruction performed by Dr. Daniel Cooper at the Carrell Clinic. He will be out indefinitely. https://t.co/Frm1u1SmeQ

Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have adopted a similar starting lineup for all their games so far this season. However, recent injuries could force head coach Wes Unseld Jr. to make some changes to the lineup.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Bradley Beal are expected to start on the backcourt. In Kyle Kuzma's absence, the team will likely give youngster Deni Avdija a chance on the frontcourt alongside Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Meanwhile, Daniel Gafford will start at the center position.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have been marred by injuries this season. However, that has not stopped the team from performing well.

Against the Washington Wizards, head coach Michael Malone will likely start Monte Morris and Davon Reed on the backcourt. Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green are expected to share the frontcourt, while Nikola Jokic will start in the center position.

Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie, Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal, Small Forward - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Power Forward - Deni Avdija, Center - Daniel Gafford

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Monte Morris, Shooting Guard - Davon Reed, Small Forward - Aaron Gordon, Power Forward - Jeff Green, Center - Nikola Jokic

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh