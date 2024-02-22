Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 22, 2024

The Washington Wizards will take on the Denver Nuggets for the second and final time this season on Thursday. Washington gave Denver a good fight in their previous encounter but lost 113-104. The Wizards will be hoping to stay competitive as their visitors try to ramp up their performance down the stretch of the regular season.

Denver lost its last three games leading into the All-Star break. The defending champs must have surely recalibrated and recharged as they aim for a strong finishing kick. Nikola Jokic and teammates will try to chase down the Minnesota Timberwolves for the top seed in the Western Conference.

The Wizards not only want to win their first game against Denver, but they are also looking to grab their first victory in February. Washington, which has not won since Jan. 29, could end up with the worst record in the NBA this season.

Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Nuggets will host the Wizards on Thursday at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado starting at 9:00 p.m. ET. Altitude and MNMT are the local networks that will cover the game. Streaming is available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can listen to SiriusXM, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM and The Team 980 AM/WFED 1500 AM to tune in to the action.

Moneyline: Wizards (+850) vs. Nuggets (-1400)

Spread: Wizards (+15.0) vs. Nuggets (-15.0)

Total (O/U): Wizards (o232.0 -110) vs. Nuggets (u232.0 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets: Game preview

The Wizards have not been able to solve their offensive and defensive woes for the entire season. They have even gotten worse as the games have progressed. Washington is the only winless NBA team in February. If the Wizards can’t pull their act together on Thursday, the Nuggets could run them off the court.

The last time the Nuggets lost three straight games was early December. They will be looking to rebound from their slump after getting a well-deserved and much-needed break over the past few days. The All-Star break could not have come at a better time for the defending champs as they rested a few of their injured key players.

Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets: Starting lineups

Marvin Bagley III, Deni Avidija, Tyus Jones, Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma are expected to start for the Washington Wizards.

Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone will likely have Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. to open the game. Murray and “KCP” have been upgraded to probable and should get automatic starts if they’re eventually cleared to play.

Editor's note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Jamal Murray is 20.5, which is the same as his season average. Murray has struggled in his last two games due to an injury. He also didn’t play in the Nuggets’ 102-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

“Glitch,” however, assured fans that he is doing well and should be good to go. Against Washington’s inept defense, he could easily get over his points prop on Thursday.

Kyle Kuzma has a 19.5 over/under points prop, which is lower than his season average of 21.8 PPG. Over his last four games, the forward has averaged 22.8 points. Denver’s defense, though, will likely clamp down on him and prevent him from going over his points prop.

Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction

The Denver Nuggets are looking to surge out of their slump when NBA action resumes on Thursday. After a good rest, they will likely roar past the Washington Wizards’ +15.0 spread.