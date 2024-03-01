Washington Wizards vs LA Clippers Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 1, 2024

The Washington Wizards vs. LA Clippers matchup is one of the nine NBA games scheduled for Friday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with the Clippers winning the most recent game 125-109 on Jan. 31.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Washington Wizards vs. LA Clippers preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 1.

The Wizards hold a 77-52 all-time advantage against the Clippers. LA won the most recent matchup behind Kawhi Leonard’s 31 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block. Kyle Kuzma had 27 points, two rebounds and a block for Washington.

The Washington Wizards vs. LA Clippers game is scheduled for Friday, March 1, at Crypto.com Arena. The game begins at 10:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SoCal and MNMT2. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Wizards (+779) vs. Clippers (-1271)

Spread: Wizards (+14.5) vs. Clippers (-14.5)

Total (O/U): Wizards -110 (o240) vs. Clippers -110 (u240)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

The Wizards (9-50, 15th in East) lost a nail-biter against the LA Lakers on Thursday. Washington lost 134-131 in overtime. The team will play the second end of a back-to-back against the Clippers on Friday. Jordan Poole, who seems to have found a new lease in life after being moved to the bench, had 34 points, seven assists and three rebounds.

The Wizards have the worst record in the league and are in the midst of an NBA-leading 13 straight losses.

The Clippers (37-20, fourth in West) are at a different end of the spectrum but not without trouble. They lost their second straight game on Wednesday after leading by 19 points at the end of the third quarter. They eventually lost 116-112. Kawhi Leonard had 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Washington Wizards vs. LA Clippers starting lineups

The Wizards have ruled out Isaiah Livers for the rest of the season with a hip injury. Bilal Coulibaly is expected to be out as well with a pelvis injury. Washington coach Brian Keefe should start:

PG: Tyus Jones SG: Landry Shamet SF: Deni Avdija PF: Kyle Kuzma C: Marvin Bagley III

Paul George (knee) and Ivica Zubac (illness) are listed as questionable for Friday’s game. In case they aren’t cleared to play, LA coach Ty Lue should start:

PG: James Harden SG: Terance Mann SF: Norman Powell PF: Kawhi Leonard C: Daniel Theis

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Washington Wizards vs. LA Clippers betting tips

Kyle Kuzma has an over/under of 20.5 points, which is slightly lower than his season average of 22.02 points. Kuzma should be able to end the night with over 20.5 points if Paul George is unable to play.

Washington Wizards vs. LA Clippers prediction

The Clippers are heavily favored at home and rightly so. The Wizards, however, played a good game against the Lakers, the same team that dispatched the Clippers in the last outing.

While the Clippers should get the win, Washington should have enough fight in it to prevent the Clips from covering the spread. LA could miss the services of George and Zubac, thus, resulting in the team total staying under 240 points.