Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers will look to return to winning ways in the 2020-21 NBA when they take on the Washington Wizards at the Staples Center.

The reigning champions are reeling from consecutive losses against the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat. Nevertheless, the LA Lakers are second in the Western Conference standings with a 22-9 record on the season, while the Washington Wizards are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference.

Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers Injury Updates

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards will be missing Anthony Gill for this game, as he has been sidelined with an illness.

Ish Smith won't be available due to a quadriceps injury, while Thomas Bryant has been ruled out for the season after injuring his knee.

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel will have to negotiate without starting guard Dennis Schroeder, who is set to miss out due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Anthony Davis will be out of action for several weeks following an Achilles injury. Kostas Antetokounmpo has been ruled out with a knee problem, while Markieff Morris' status is questionable because of an ankle issue.

Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers Predicted Lineups

Washington Wizards

Head coach Scott Brooks will likely start with his star backcourt duo of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook, with Garrison Matthews at small forward. Matthews has averaged only 6.9 points per game but has shot an impressive 39% from the 3-point range.

Rui Hachimura and Moe Wagner are expected to make up the Washington Wizards frontcourt. Sharpshooter Davis Bertans has been relegated to the bench, but he has done fairly well in limited minutes lately; he is averaging 11 points on a respectable 37% shooting from the deep.

LA Lakers

The reigning champions should start the game with LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope at the guard spots, with off-season acquisition Wesley Matthews starting at the 3 position.

Kyle Kuzma is likely to replace Markieff Morris in the starting lineup as the starting 4, with Marc Gasol taking his usual place as the team's starting center. Montrezl Harrell has been an integral part of the rotation for the LA Lakers, averaging 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds off the bench.

Here are your #LakeShow Top 5️⃣ Plays of the Week, presented by @MichelobULTRA. pic.twitter.com/sZyZEXLVAB — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 22, 2021

Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting 5s.

Washington Wizards

G - Bradley Beal, G - Russell Westbrook, F - Rui Hachimura, F - Garrison Matthews, C - Moritz Wagner.

LA Lakers

G - Wesley Matthews, G - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F - LeBron James, F - Kyle Kuzma, C - Marc Gasol.