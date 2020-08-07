Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Match Preview - August 7th 2020

Fixture - Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans

Date & Time - August 7th, 8 PM ET (August 8th, 5:30 AM IST)

Where - VISA Athletic Center (WWOS), Orlando, Florida

The Washington Wizards are currently the only team in the NBA bubble with no mathematical chances of making the playoffs or even forcing a play-in game. They will go up against the New Orleans Pelicans, whose own playoff chances hang by the thinnest of threads after a humiliating loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The @hornets aren’t even in the bubble and they passed the wizards for the 9th seed 😂 pic.twitter.com/mqWwCyNc2J — 𝔇𝔢𝔭𝔯𝔢𝔰𝔰𝔢𝔡 🎒 (@missyoukobe) August 5, 2020

This is the second game of a back-to-back set for the New Orleans Pelicans, who need to win all 4 of their next games and have other results go their way to stand a chance of making the play-in tournament.

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards' offense is capable of generating enough 3-pointers to keep this game close in theory. Ish Smith and Troy Brown Jr are both good at maneuvering the ball around in the half-court set, dishing out to shooters on the drive.

The question remains whether the Washington Wizards' frontcourt will be up to the task of containing Zion Williamson in the paint.

Washington Wizards - Key Player

Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets

Given that these games are no longer of any consequence to the Washington Wizards, they will look to force-feed the ball to their rookie Hachimura on offense. The Japanese-born player has a good face-up game and could cause problems to the New Orleans Pelicans' defense by stretching them out to midrange territory.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

Troy Brown, Ish Smith, Isaac Bonga, Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

All the signs before the NBA restart pointed to the possibility of a playoff run by the New Orleans Pelicans, but their play in the bubble has been highly disappointing. The lack of a defensive anchor is clearly hampering them from achieving their ceiling as a team.

The Pelicans will look to concentrate on defense as a team this game.

New Orleans Pelicans Key Player

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Clippers

While Zion Williamson was expected to provide an instant boost to the New Orleans Pelicans' offense, it is his defense that he needs to step up in this game. The rookie made his name as an amazing weakside help defender but has looked gassed in his outings on defense so far.

Zion Williamson.

8/8, 20 points.

Strong, simple basketball 💥 pic.twitter.com/9RL9UK9cd6 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) August 6, 2020

The expectation will be that he works on this end against the Washington Wizards.

Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans - Match Prediction

The Washington Wizards have proved to be easy pickings for every team they've come across in the NBA bubble. Their guard rotation does not inspire much terror in opposition defenses, and their best offensive threat in the frontcourt is a slender center whose shooting touch is better than his paint defense.

This game could end up in an ugly scoreline in favour of the New Orleans Pelicans, who will be expecting to use this as a chance for a morale-boosting W. It will be a high-scoring game, as most games participated in by the New Orleans Pelicans have been this season.

Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans - Where to Watch

This being a game between small market teams, will not be telecast on national sports TV networks for viewers in the USA to catch. Local viewers in Louisiana and Washington DC can catch it through NBC or Fox. Indian viewers can stream it on NBA League Pass.

