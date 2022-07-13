Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction & Match Preview - July 13th, 2022 | NBA Summer League 2022

The Washington Wizards will head to the Thomas & Mack Center for their NBA Summer League game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Both these teams enter this encounter on the back of dominant wins in their previous games.

The Wizards were able to bag an easy 97-72 win in their game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday (July 10). Vernon Carey Jr. starred for the team from the capital as he scored 15 points and bagged 11 boards on the night. Jaime Echenique also stood out, recording 12 points and six rebounds while shooting 50%.

Johnny Davis and Tyler Hall also chipped in with 11 points each. All of their efforts proved to be vital as the Washington Wizards picked up their first win in this year's Summer League.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans, put up an all-round performance to bag a 101-73 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday (July 11). Trey Murphy III had a sensational outing as he scored 30 points on 55.6% shooting from the field.

Daeqwon Plowden racked up 16 points, while Tyrique Jones, who played at center, chipped in with 11 points and nine boards.

The team completely dominated the Hawks to pick up a thumping win.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans | NBA Summer League.

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 13 at 6:00 PM ET [Thursday, July 14 at 3:30 AM IST].

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV.

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards will try to make it two wins in two by beating the New Orleans Pelicans

The Washington Wizards came into the Summer League in hopes of finding some new talent. Their roster is headlined by Johnny Davis, who was the 10th overall pick in the draft.

The guard is yet to have a standout game in the Summer League, but there is no doubt about his potential.

#Badgers First NBA Summer League bucket for Johnny Davis. First NBA Summer League bucket for Johnny Davis.#Badgers https://t.co/eRrJxSa7gA

Davis was brilliant in his days with Wisconsin and was named the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2022 for his contributions there. The 20-year-old will be gunning to put up a special performance and lead the team to victory in what is likely to be a tight game against the Pelicans.

The Washington Wizards will need the likes of Vernon Carey Jr. and Jordan Schakel to also be at their best. The Pels have several talented players who will be looking to bring their best to the fore.

This game is also extremely crucial for the Wizards as a setback will put them out of contention for the championship game.

Key Player - Jordan Schakel

After going undrafted, Jordan Schakel won the Summer League with the Sacramento Kings last season. He then played with the Wizards' G-League affiliate team.

Schakel's spell with the Capital City Go-Go was very brief, but he made a telling impact. The 24-year-old drained 44 3-pointers in the 14 games that he played for the team.

The Washington Wizards subsequently signed him on a two-way contract and he has since played four games for them. Schakel will be gunning to make the final roster ahead of the regular season and one of the ways to get there is to perform in the Summer League.

He has averaged 15.0 PPG so far and will be looking to continue his brilliance in this game against the New Orleans Pelicans. This encounter is of high importance for the Wizards and if he steps up, the team will certainly have a better chance of winning.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Johnny Davis | Shooting Guard - P Henry | Small Forward - Isaiah Todd | Power Forward - Jordan Schakel | Center - Vernon Carey Jr.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans will look to extend their winning run to two against the Washington Wizards

The New Orleans Pelicans have an exciting side for their Summer League campaign. Trey Murphy III is one of the biggest names on the roster, having impressed many with his brilliant performances last season.

In his sophomore season, Murphy will be looking to work on his game and the Summer League provides him with a good opportunity to do so. Apart from him, the Pels will also be counting on the likes of Jared Harper and Tyrique Jones to deliver against the Wizards.

Having lost one game and won the other, the Pels need a win in this encounter. Their defense is yet to concede more than 100 points in the tournament and their offense will need to step up this time around.

Key Player - Trey Murphy III

Trey Murphy III is an exceptional talent who was acquired by the New Orleans Pelicans from the Memphis Grizzlies. The 22-year- old was vital in Pels' playoff run last season and his shooting was a major positive. Murphy will certainly be looking to get even better for the team next season.

Murphy tends to go on hot scoring sprees and will hope to have a good game against the Wizards. His performance will be key if New Orleans is to pick up a win in this game.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jared Harper | Shooting Guard - Trey Murphy III | Small Forward - Naji Marshall | Power Forward - Karlo Matkovic | Center - Tyrique Jones.

Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans Match Prediction

The game between the Wizards and the Pelicans is likely to be an exciting one. Both teams need a victory to stay in the tournament and will be raring to give it their all from the start.

However, considering the strengths and weaknesses of both rosters, the Pels have a much better chance at winning this Summer League game.

Where to watch the Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans game?

The Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans' Summer league game will be nationally televised on NBA TV. Live streaming will also be available on the official NBA app and Fubo TV.

